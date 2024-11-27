Slant — It’s Special

>> Giving Tuesday is nigh — and so is Eugene Weekly’s annual Giving Guide where we list local nonprofits in need of your support. To participate, send Editor@EugeneWeekly.com the name of the organization, mailing address, phone and website as well as the full name of a supporter (who doesn’t work for the nonprofit) and who they are, along with a short, 50 words or fewer, endorsement of the nonprofit’s work from that person. Send by noon Friday, Dec. 6, to be considered for inclusion and if possible include a high-resolution photo of the nonprofit doing its good deeds! And hell, not only is EW basically a nonprofit, as the owners never take any profit out of this little rag, but we actually have a nonprofit arm — Eugene Weekly Press Club — that helps keep us afloat! Find it at Support.EugeneWeekly.com.

>> Speaking of giving, Eugene Weekly is once again collecting warm clothing and other necessities for the unhoused community that we will then redistribute to local nonprofits to give out. Warm coats, hand warmers, socks, scarves, tents, tarps, footwear and warm hats are some ideas. Bring your warm, clean items to 1251 Lincoln Street (can’t miss the bright red building) Monday through Friday 11 am to 4 pm. In past years, folks have brought hand-knit scarves and other thoughtful gifts for those in need — thank you!

>> Budget cuts at the Eugene Public Library again? That’s what the Eugene Public Library Foundation is afraid of. The nonprofit, which supports the library along with the Friends of the Eugene Public Library, tells Catalyst Journalism Project reporter Sam Sobel that “we have a lot of hope that they will identify some funding sources that will stabilize the budget, so that we don’t continue to get cut.” The foundation says budget cuts in 2023 and 2024 mean the library is not able to get books, as well as “electronic check-outs, magazines, DVDs, CDs, subscription services and items for the Library of Things.” Read more this week at EugeneWeekly.com.

>> The Register-Guard’s parent company, Gannett, has jumped on the Trump bandwagon when it comes to taking ad money — trying to cash in the egomaniac’s rise. The local paper, and Gannett papers nationwide, are marketing a glossy 160-page Gannett-produced book celebrating Trump’s rise. It’s packed with photos of your favorite tyrant-in-the-making and his adoring fans. “Now, you can own a piece of this political history, an exclusive hardcover commemorative book from the USA TODAY Network,” says Gannett’s blurb. Price: $39.95 plus shipping. Dear Eugene Weekly readers, please be assured your EW will never go over to the dark side!

>> Time for some good news! Online readers may have noticed the interview with guitarist Al Pitrelli of Trans-Siberian Orchestra about the rock band’s November show at Portland’s Moda Center. The story was written originally for Lane Community College’s The Torch newspaper (full disclosure, EW editor Camilla Mortensen advises The Torch). Pitrelli, known for his work with Megadeth, Alice Cooper and Savatage, not only agreed to give reporter Kat Tabor an interview, but also floor seats to write a review of the rock band’s “The Lost Christmas Eve” show. Celebrities can be guarded with their time with the most experienced of reporters, and Pitrelli took the time and care to speak with an emerging journalist. Is there someone you know who did something special? Write a letter to the editor and put it in the Weekly. Letters@EugeneWeekly.com.