Slant — with Swag!

• Now for the free stuff: This week Friends of Trees is Friends of Bulbs! The nonprofit is having a Native Plant Bulb Giveaway 9 am to noon Saturday, Dec. 7, at West 12th Avenue and Lincoln Street in the Municipal Court parking lot. Friends of Trees says it will give away more than 10,000 geophytes — mostly camas bulbs and most of them edible. You can select up to 15 bulbs from a variety of native species and staff and volunteers will be on site to help with bulb selection and answer questions. Planting and care guides will be available. The bulbs also include milkweed, shooting star, Oregon checker mallow and wapato.

• If you’re a member of the Community Center for the Performing Arts, head over to WOW Hall (291 West 8th) at 7 pm on Saturday, Dec. 7, for free admittance to the annual Membership Party! You’ll be greeted with a glorious buffet featuring all of your local favorites, and dance to live performances from Moonbear, John Shipe and Maya Vagner starting at 8 pm. No worries if you’re not a member — general admission is $20 and children ages 6 to 11 get in for $10. Younger than that and you’ll get in for free. If you’re interested in becoming a member, you can learn more about it at the event and sign up on site.

Online this week at EugeneWeekly.com — some Chick-fil-A opening snark, a follow-up on White Bird's Front Rooms closure, the anti-quarry protest at King Estate Winery and more!

• Also at the WOW Hall this week is the noon, Friday, Dec. 6 meeting of the City Club of Eugene featuring an “exit interview” with outgoing Mayor Lucy Vinis. City Club is free and you can also listen to it at 7 pm Monday night on KLCC as well.

• On Saturday, Nov. 30, the Oregon Ducks sailed past the Washington Huskies 49–21 for the team’s first undefeated regular season since 2010. While Texas A&M arrested fans for posing as construction workers with the fake names “Harry Azcrac” and “Duncan McCockiner,” and Ohio State vs. Michigan ended in a pepper-spray fueled brawl at midfield, the Ducks made it look easy, remaining the only undefeated team in college football this season and ranked No. 1 for seven weeks straight.