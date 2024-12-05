Top Three Reads!

Second Hand Prose Picks

100 West 10th Avenue, in the lobby of the Eugene Public Library. FriendsEugeneLibrary.org.

My Beloved Monster by Caleb Carr. Little, Brown and Company. $32.

In My Time of Dying by Sebastian Junger. Simon & Schuster. $27.99

Traveling: On The Path Of Joni Mitchell by Ann Powers. HarperCollins. $35.

Five Fantastical Yet Cozy Novels from Eugene Public Library

100 West 10th Avenue, 541-682-5450, Eugene-or.gov/4422/Eugene-Public-Library.

Can’t Spell Treason Without Tea by Rebecca Thorne. Tor Publishing Group, $19.99.

The Dallergut Dream Department Store by Miye Lee. Harper Collins, $21.99.

Interstellar Megachef by Lavanya Lakshminarayan. Solaris/Simon & Schuster, $16.99.

The Teller of Small Fortunes by Julie Leong. Penguin Random House, $19.

Water Moon by Samantha Sotto Yambao. Del Rey/Penguin Random House, $28.99.

Kalapuya Books Staff Picks

637 East Main Street, Cottage Grove. Kalapuyabooks.cg on Instagram; Kalapuyabooks on facebook; KalapuyaBooks.com; Bookshop.org/kalapuyabooks.

Tribal Histories of the Willamette Valley, by David G. Lewis; 2024, Portland State University, Ooligan Press, $24.95

Cascadia Revealed, a Guide to the Plants, Animals & Geology of the Pacific Northwest Mountains, by Daniel Mathews; 2016, Timber Press, $27.99

One Long River of Song, Brian Doyle, foreword by David James Duncan, 2020, Back Bay Books, $19.99

Picks from Tsunami Books

2585 Willamette Street, Eugene, 541-345-8986, Tsunamibooks.org, TsunamiBooks541@gmail.com.

James, by Percival Everett, Random House. $25.20

Oregon Rocks, by Marli Miller(of Eugene), MP Books. $18.

Bookstore Clerk and Significant Others (Eugene), Tsunami Press. $20.

Staff Picks From Books with Pictures Eugene

296 East 5th Avenue, Suite 224, 541-485-1048, Books-with-pictures-eugene.myshopify.com.

Backflash by Mat Johnson (local) and Steve Lieber (Portland). Berger Books, $22.99.

Final Cut by Charles Burns. Pantheon, $34. New this year from the acclaimed author of Black Hole

Beneath The Trees Where Nobody Sees by Patrick Horvath. IDW Comics, $17.99. A twisted crime thriller in a fairy-tale world of cuddly animals!

Fern Ridge Library

88026 Territorial Highway, Veneta, FernRidgeLibrary.org.

The Barn: The Secret History of a Murder in Mississippi by Wright Thompson. Penguin, $35.

James by Percival Everett. Doubleday Books, $28.

Ordinary Monsters and Bringer of Dust by JM Miro. Flatiron Books, $19.99/$29.

Black Sun Books

2467 Hilyard Street Instagram.com/blacksunbooks.

The Hidden Life of Hate in America: How Hate is Socialized by Donald J. Wilson (Eugene), $14.95;

Mushrooms of Cascadia: A Comprehensive Guide to Fungi of the Pacific Northwest by Noah Siegel and Christian Schwarz, Backcountry Press. $59.95.

Little Witch Hazel: A Year in the Forest by Phoebe Wahl, Tundra Books. $19.99..