Correction

The article “The Ups and Downs of Election 2024” in the Nov. 7 edition of Eugene Weekly mischaracterized Tyler Harbick’s statements about his Jan. 6 activities at the protest at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC. Harbick acknowledged being present at the rally and then marching to the Capitol, as described in prior reporting in Eugene Weekly. “Although Mr. Harbick witnessed some of the events surrounding the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021 he did not participate in the insurrection itself,” says his attorney Bert Krages. The paper regrets the error. — Jody Rolnick, Publisher

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP