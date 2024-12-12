Graced by the Scottish for Christmas

God is a Scottish Drag Queen, a Christmas special, is gracing Eugene audiences at the Soreng Theater on Dec. 14, hosted by Canadian comedian Mike Delamont. Audiences are limited to 16-plus years of age. The event, in which Delamont in a floral suit and Scottish brogue takes swipes at pop culture and more, is a long tradition from Delamont, who says he’s been performing for audiences for 18 years after he randomly tried one evening. The show is largely comedy focused and, despite the title, hosts no other notable drag staples. Delamont has been traveling across North America for shows and recently had venues in Vancouver, Victoria, Salt Lake City (which he had to book an extra day for due to tickets being sold out), Tacoma and Olympia. Delamont noted that audience reception is typically positive, even within religious communities, with some local ministers recently asking him to come preach in his Scottish accent after they attended a show. Notably, he’s performed in Scotland, where he says he’s able to turn up the accent, whereas in America he has to tone it down for audiences. Delamont also mentioned that usually the shows are managed by his wife, and all he has to do is make sure his jokes land, which he says is easy because “it’s either pass or fail, there’s no letter grades!”

Mike Delamont’s God is a Scottish Drag Queen is 7:30 pm Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Hult Center, Soreng Theater, 1 Eugene Center. The show is 16-plus and tickets start at $39 — purchase at Tickets.HultCenter.org.

