Join the Eugene Gay Men’s Chorus this weekend Swing in the Season with two performances — one in Eugene and one in Corvallis. Donald Hood, Eugene Gay Men’s Chorus board treasurer and bass singer, promises the event will be the “most entertaining holiday show in town,” filled with a variety of musical acts and campy innuendo. The set list swings like a pendulum throughout the show, going from classic holiday hits like Franz Biebl’s “Ave Maria” to “Santa Lost a Ho” by The Christmas Jug Band. “You can imagine where a gay men’s chorus will go with that,” Hood jokes. Joining the ensemble of 45 members will be a brass troupe and the Eugene Gay Men’s Chorus off-shoot a cappella group Intersections! “Performers who want to put in extra effort to perform more difficult music with less direction create this amazing a capella sound,” Hood says. Although the Eugene Gay Men’s Chorus is primarily made up of gay men, the ensemble welcomes people of all identities to audition. “Gays were excluded from openly participating in community in the past so we understand the importance of belonging,” Hood says. “We strive to be open and accepting.” — Emma J Nelson

The Eugene Gay Men’s Chorus performs Swingin’ in the Season at 7:30 pm Saturday, Dec. 14, at Eugene First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive Street, and at 5 pm Sunday, Dec. 15, at Corvallis First United Methodist Church, 165 Northwest Monroe Street, Corvallis. General admission is $25, student tickets are $10.

