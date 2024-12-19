Celebrating the Classics

Whether it’s playing in the background while you unwrap gifts or you’re dancing to it while your hot cocoa cools, music can make or break the holiday. When it comes to Christmas and Hanukkah tunes, KWAX 91.1 FM Classical Oregon, the University of Oregon’s all-classical public radio station, has you covered. With the turn of a dial — or the opening of a live stream — you can fill your home with all the Christmas music your heart desires on Tuesday, Dec. 24, and Wednesday, Dec. 25; Hanukkah music kicks off on Thursday, Dec. 26. Highlights, of course, include Joshua Bell and Friends Christmas Party, which features the work of Grammy award-winning violinist and conductor Joshua Bell, at 5 pm Dec. 24; Christmas at the Movies, which showcases classical covers of many holiday movie soundtracks, at 3 pm Dec. 25; and A Chanukah Celebration with Chicago A Capella, which boasts the dulcet mouth sounds of more than 20 performers, at noon Dec. 26. George Evano, KWAX Classical Oregon’s general manager, recommends tuning in at 8 am Christmas day for St. Olaf Christmas Festival and its “tradition, sweet choral and vocal music to open gifts by,” or at 4 pm Dec. 26 for the Itzhak Perlman special. “He’s funny and personable and there’ll be great stories of the Jewish traditions to match the music,” Evano says. Get festive, and turn that music up!

KWAX 91.1 FM Classical Oregon’s three-day holiday special is 8 am Tuesday, Dec. 24, to 4 pm Thursday, Dec. 26. Visit KWAX.uoregon.edu/listen for ways to listen. Visit KWAX.uoregon.edu/Yule-Love-These-Holiday-Specials-KWAX-FM for program scheduling.

