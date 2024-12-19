Giving Guide! 

There are so many ways Eugene Weekly readers give — your time, your donations of warm clothing that you drop off for the unhoused here at the paper, your local purchases and, of course, your money. And because we know you care about this community and the nonprofits that help it thrive, each year we ask readers and nonprofits to send us what organizations doing good they love and why.

Not seeing your favorites on this list? Write a letter to the editor (Letters@EugeneWeekly.com) and tell readers which local nonprofits you love!

Environment

Beyond Toxics’ youth Rise as Leaders cohort at Golden Gardens Park. Photo by Emily Matlock.

Beyond Toxics

PO Box 1106, Eugene, OR 97440. 541-465-8860.

BeyondToxics.org

“This is a wonderful organization. I am so grateful we have their support, and for all the work they’re doing for environmental justice. They’re helping our community in so many ways.” — Dharmika Henshel, Trainsong resident and activist

Cascadia Wildlands volunteers field check the proposed Blue and Gold timber sale on Bureau of Land Management land southwest of Eugene. Photo courtesy Cascadia Wildlands.

Cascadia Wildlands

PO Box 10455, 120 Shelton McMurphey Boulevard Suite 250, Eugene, OR 97401. 541-434-1463.

CascWild.org

“I appreciate and support Cascadia Wildlands’ tenacious advocacy for all that is wild in our unique region. They punch way above their weight in their wildlands, waters and species conservation efforts.” — Sean Malone, Eugene supporter

Environmental Law Alliance Worldwide (ELAW)

1412 Pearl Street, Eugene, OR 97401

ELAW.org

“I found an organization that checks all the boxes for my annual giving. That is ELAW. Legal action and boots-on-the ground advocacy are the best tools for meaningful change. ELAW’s track record speaks for itself!” — ELAW supporter Dianne Robertson

Firefighters United for Safety, Ethics, and Ecology (FUSEE)

2852 Willamette #125, Eugene, OR 97405. 541-338-7671.

FUSEE.org

“FUSEE is engaged in paradigm-shifting educational and policy work around fire. Shifting fire policy is essential to responding to the climate crisis, protecting communities and ecosystems, and supporting Tribal sovereignty and traditional ecological management. FUSEE’s work is incredibly important for our region at this moment.” – Sarah D. Wald, associate professor of environmental studies and English, University of Oregon

Northwest Center for Alternative to Pesticides (NCAP)

423 Lincoln Street, Eugene, OR 97401. (541) 344-5044.

Pesticide.org

“The Northwest Center for Alternatives to Pesticides (NCAP) is vital to our well-being. Their work promoting sustainable, pesticide-free practices protects our health and environment. Supporting NCAP through the Eugene Weekly Giving Guide ensures their continued efforts to create a safer, healthier future for all.” — Dan Shelton, Eugene resident interested in a sustainable future

Oregon Wild

1238 Lincoln Street, Eugene, OR 97401. 541-344-0675.

OregonWild.org

“Since 1974 Oregon Wild has been actively working to protect Oregon’s wild lands, rivers, wildlife and clean water. I have been a supporter almost that long, and I urge you to join me in supporting Oregon Wild. We need them now more than ever.” — Bob Warren, former board member

Arts and Letters

Encircle Films

2625 West 22nd Avenue, Eugene, OR 97405. 408-489-4915.

EncircleFilms.org

“Now in its 12th season, Encircle Films shows documentaries monthly at the Art House. It’s a great way to get in-depth information on a social justice topic and participate in a Q&A after the film with national and local leaders. Last year, Encircle Films honored local Women of Impact nominees.” — Sue Barnhart, retired social worker, peace, justice and environmental activist

Eugene Peaceworks

PO Box 1711, Eugene, OR 97440-3382. 541-833-0622.

KEPW.org

“PeaceWorks’ primary project is the development of KEPW community radio 97.3 FM, an independent community resource that broadcasts popular national shows like Democracy Now and Alternative Radio, in addition to over 40 locally produced radio shows that provide local exposure for the work of local artists and other area nonprofits.” — Phil Prince, retired civil servant, Encircle Films Board of Directors

Eugene Weekly Press Club

1251 Lincoln Street, Eugene, OR 97401. 541-484-0519.

AltNewsFoundation.org/trip

“We need local journalism and Eugene Weekly is it. We all depend on the paper to keep the community filled in on what’s happening, and to hold city officials accountable.” — Anne Brice, donor

Lane Arts Council

174 East 16th Avenue Suite 125, Eugene, OR 97401. 541-485-2278.

LaneArts.org

“Lane Arts Council with Stacey Ray and partners like Eugene Rotary have returned art classes to Eugene grade school students — this time with artists in residence. Support for local artists and arts organizations has doubled, and Lane County arts collaboration is increasing. Back a winner! Join me in investing in Lane Arts Council.” — Jane Scheidecker, Lane Arts Council donor

Animals

Loki was saved through the efforts of the nonprofit Community Veterinary Center. Photo courtesy Amy Hobson.

Community Veterinary Center

84920 Ridgeway Road, Pleasant Hill, OR 97455. 458-215-8208.

CommunityVet.org

“If it weren’t for their help, my boy Loki would not be here today. The kindness they showed my family during our time of need truly saved his life. Attached to this email are all the necessary documents needed to give them my endorsement. I cannot think of a more worthy cause; I wholeheartedly stand behind them and will be a patient for life.” — Amy Hobson-Busier, Loki’s person

Greenhill Humane Society

88530 Green Hill Road, Eugene, OR 97402. 541-689-1503.

Green-hill.org

“Greenhill Humane Society works hard to take care and find homes for many of the dogs in our community. Greenhill is a vital member of our community, from hosting events such as Bark in the Park, assisting in disaster response, to the day to day care of animals.” — Rosemary Ruiz, volunteer

Willamette Animal Guild

PO Box 22752, Eugene, OR 97402. 541-345-3566.

Wagwag.org

“Willamette Animal Guild (WAG) provides low-cost spay/neuter and wellness services to Lane County. WAG completed its 80,000th S/N surgery recently, which represents 400,000 less cats and dogs on the streets or impacting shelters. WAG would appreciate support to continue providing accessible and low-cost pet care.” — Vanessa Ringgold, supporter

Social Issues

CASA of Lane County

174 Deadmond Ferry Road, Springfield, OR 97477. 541-984-3132.

CASA-Lane.org

“Dari Mart has proudly supported CASA for over 20 years, from financial contributions to hosting events that raise awareness about their life-changing work. We value partnering with CASA to make a difference in the lives of children in foster care and inspire the community to get involved.” — Kathy Gibson, vice president of operations, marketing and pr and owner of Dari Mart stores

Jhon Jairo in Ecuador in his customized wheelchair through CIELO de Amor. Photo courtesy CIELO de Amor/Pangea.tv.

CIELO de Amor

107 Ash Street, Eugene, OR 97402. 458-201-9593.

CIELOdeAmor.org

“CIELO de Amor does outstanding work on a very tight budget. They provide high quality locally customized wheelchairs to children and adults with a variety of disabilities in Imbabura, Ecuador. Their extensive trainings increase the capacity of local providers, creating an essential ripple effect in this underserved region.” — Nadja Sanders, donor

Citizen Cleaners

PO Box 645 Eugene, OR 97440. 541-441-7959.

CitizenCleaners.org

“Citizen Cleaners is a nonprofit that directly addresses the accumulation of litter within our public spaces. It has been a rewarding experience volunteering for an organization that prioritizes cleaning up sidewalks, bike paths, parks, etc. Eugene is our home, and Citizen Cleaners is doing their part in caring for it.” — Aisha Ruzicka, a cleanup event Volunteer

Community Supported Shelters

1160 Grant Street, Eugene, OR 97402. 541-683-0836.

CommunitySupportedShelters.org

“On these cold December days, please consider giving a donation to our friends who live in Eugene’s ‘Conestoga’ huts, run by remarkable Community Supported Shelters (CSS). Committed to helping the unhoused in Eugene, CSS is a place where individuals are given the resources and encouragement to rebuild their lives.” — Andrea Callahan, donor, volunteer and advocate of CSS

Eugene Public Library Foundation and Friends of the Eugene Public Library

100 W.10th Avenue, Eugene, OR 97401. 541-338-7018

EPLFoundation.org and FriendsEugeneLibrary.org

“The teen space at Eugene Public Library is something special — teen library staff go above and beyond: learning about each unique teen patron, creating volunteer opportunities for them, and hosting diverse, fun art activities — all for free. As a parent of a teen who has benefitted from this, I know supporting the library ensures everyone can share this incredible resource.” — Krista Raasch, local library supporter

Habitat for Humanity of Central Lane

1210 Oak Patch Road, Eugene, OR 97402. 541-741-1707.

HabitatLane.org

“Habitat is scaling up production to build more homes across Lane County! They are creating affordable homeownership opportunities for hardworking families and individuals that are too often priced out of the local market. Thanks to the support of volunteers and donors, 12 homes are nearing completion at Fischer Village! — Amanda Adams, outgoing board president and volunteer

Housing Our Veterans

2055 West 12th Avenue, Eugene OR 97402. 541-606-9220.

HousingOurVeterans.org

“After conquering my struggles and addictions, I needed continuous support and found Housing Our Veterans who have given me the housing, structure and guidance to become the man I am today.” — Thomas Munn, veteran living in a HOV residence

After-school drop-in at Ophelia’s Place usually includes games, snacks and fun activities. Photo courtesy Ophelia’s Place.

Ophelia’s Place

1577 Pearl Street, Suite 100, Eugene, OR 97401. 541-284-4333.

OpheliasPlace.net

“OP is a transformative space for my daughter by offering person-centered support and empowerment that goes beyond what I could provide alone. Thanks to OP, my daughter confidently embraces her voice, strength and potential to create change in the world. I’m grateful for the safe, inclusive environment OP offers girls.” — Jay Brown, a very proud OP parent raising an incredible 11-year-old girl

Pearl Buck Center offers people with various abilities and their families quality choices and support to achieve their goals. Photos courtesy Pearl Buck Center.

Pearl Buck Center

3690 West 1st Avenue, Eugene OR 97402. 541-484-4666.

PearlBuckCenter.com

“Really, since 1953?! Yes, really. Pearl Buck Center has been championing justice for 71 years. When it wasn’t usual and certainly not cool, PBC launched services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. I support their mission because people who had been pushed to the outside are now inside, belonging.” — Margaret Theisen, donor

ShelterCare

499 West 4th Avenue, Eugene, OR 97401.

ShelterCare.org

“When I was in practice, I had unhoused patients who received care after hospitalization from a ShelterCare program. The hospital would refer unhoused patients who still needed medical recuperation to ShelterCare so they could be discharged instead of staying in the hospital. This was a win-win for everyone! Thanks so much!” — Dr. Tom Harburg, retired Kaiser Permanente physician and past-chair, ShelterCare board of directors

Sole To Soul Veterans Thanksgiving Project, Inc.

1451 Adelman Loop, Eugene, OR 97402. 541-513-2253.

“The meals we receive from Sole to Soul every Thanksgiving creates a sense of community in our house and reinforces the bond we developed in our military careers into civilian life.” — John Burdick, veteran who has received fully cooked meals from S2S for the past nine years

ToolBox Project

2235 Adams Street, Eugene, OR 97405. 541-838-0125.

EugeneToolBoxProject.org.

“I’ve been a ToolBox Project member for two years, completing projects like refinishing my kitchen cabinets, painting rooms, and more. I’ve borrowed specialty tools like miter saws and nail guns for $0-$10 per week, avoiding the cost and storage of rarely used tools. Join me in owning less, but having more!” — Wendee Crofoot, ToolBox Project member

The Kareng Fund (serving low-income artisans in Oregon)

30 East Broadway, Suite 160, Eugene, OR 97401. 541-543-7864.

KarengFund.org

“I have made a request of the Kareng Fund twice in the 30 or so years I have been a market member. Having somewhere to reach out to in crisis was life changing. Knowing there is assistance when needed with dignity and care is wonderful.” — Kate White Horse, jeweler

