Light Up the Long Night

The sun sets around 4:30 pm Saturday, Dec. 21, plunging Eugene into the longest night of the year. To celebrate, join Shift Community Cycle’s Winter Solstice Group Ride and bring the light back to the cold, dark Eugene night! Using an array of spoke lights, twinkle lights and small bike lights, the Youth Programs team at Shift guarantees your bicycle a healthy glow-in-the-dark shine! “We wanted to host this event to celebrate the change of seasons and remind people that we can still ride bikes in the dark and cold,” says Ari Saliba, Youth Programs assistant manager at Shift. “We just need to take a few more precautions to make it safe and fun.” Once the sun has set and the bikes are well-adorned, likely between 5 pm and 5:30 pm, cyclists of all ages will set off up 5th Avenue for a mellow, 2-mile loop. After the ride, feel free to take those fun new lights home with you! “We hope it encourages them to ride their bike all through the winter and be safe while doing so,” Saliba says. The event is about more than just the ride, though. Before embarking on the 5th Avenue loop, you’re encouraged to snuggle up with the provided hot cocoa and make ornaments out of upcycled bike parts! “The upcycled bike parts come from various refurbished bikes and bike donations that have been given to Shift but are not able to be used on other bikes due to excessive wear or damage,” Saliba says. All craft materials will be provided by Shift Community Cycles.

Shift Community Cycles’ Winter Solstice Group Ride is 4 pm Saturday, Dec. 21, at Shift Community Cycles, 811 West 6th Avenue. All ages are welcome. FREE.

