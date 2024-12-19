Shopping on the Longest Night of the Year

The weather outside is frightful, yes, but The Hybrid Gallery will be a venue where you can bask in warmth and shop for products hand-crafted by local artisans. Space Dirt Dyes — a Eugene business since 2020 run by Paige Burns and her business and life partner Elijah Simonfy — is curating its first ever Winter Solstice Night Market on Dec. 20. Burns notes that she and Simonfy (pictured) aim for “an intimate gathering” with roughly 15 vendors who will be selling apparel, ceramics, body care products, jewelry, crystals, fine arts, home-baked treats and wreaths for holiday shoppers. She adds that many of the vendors are just starting out themselves and don’t sell at the larger markets in the area, such as the Eugene Saturday Market Holiday Market. “I wanted it to be an immersive Christmas experience,” she says. “I wanted to highlight a younger generation of artists.” With Simonfy on keyboards and Paul Carberry on guitar, you can shop to a background of smooth jazz. There also will be craft workshops held by Earth Mama Domestics and food and beverages supplied by The Hybrid Gallery.

The Winter Solstice Night Market is 4 pm to 8 pm Friday, Dec. 20, at The Hybrid Gallery, 941 West 3rd Avenue. FREE admission. More information about Space Dirt Dyes is at SpaceDirtDyes.com.

