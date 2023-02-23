To start a business or grow a brand is daunting, all-consuming work. It takes a community. Treylon Day knows this, and he’s been on the front lines in promoting the work of BIPOC artists of all stripes the past three years with his own company, Dayinthelife Entertainment LLC — including that of fashion designers. Dayinthelife Entertainment LLC Presents: 255 Madison Pop-Up Runway, Showcasing Black Fashion Designers in Eugene hits the runway Saturday night. Designers Brian Kitchen from OG Custom Threads (pictured), Miles Lawson of Miles Lawson Design and designs from KTZ Kloset will have their beautiful work shown by up to a dozen models in the three-hour show. Sedret Whitfield (“The Queen of Makeup,” according to his Facebook page and a wonderful singer) is the host, with performances by Theo Sol Energy, Harmaniyz and Kyron Johnson. DJ Smuve will be on hand, and vending at the event is Artistic Ambush (Victor Keith), who is an artist and author. The idea of a pop-up runway show came in 2019, Day says, when he teamed up with D’ante Carter, owner of Positive Energy Only, for an event at Blessings Hair Design & Barber Shop.

Dayinthelife Entertainment LLC Presents: 255 Madison Pop-Up Runway, Showcasing Black Fashion Designers in Eugene is 6 to 9 pm Saturday, February 25, at 255 Madison, 255 Madison St. Admission is FREE.

