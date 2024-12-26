Ring in the New Year

New Year’s Eve this year kicks off at noon — or, well, 10 am — at the Eugene Science Center (2300 Leo Harris Parkway). The family-friendly Midnight at Noon! celebration invites attendees to join in on a midday laser party so you can tuck the young ones into bed before the ball drops. Head on over to Olsen Run Comedy Club (44 East 7th Avenue) at 6:30 pm — or 10 pm — for an interactive musical faceoff. Two expert pianists will go head-to-head in Dueling Pianos: New Year’s Eve Party, tickling the keys for your favor. At WOW Hall (291 West 8th Avenue), Bridge City Sinners, a string band that bends the genre, will welcome you to the new year starting at 8 pm. The band blends elements of bluegrass, jazz, punk and death folk for a truly unique flair. Hosted at 255 Madison (255 Madison Street) is the Glitz-n-Glamour NYE Dance Party, with music spun by DJ FastLayne of Bodacious Beats. Wondering what you’ll toast with? A midnight glass of champagne is included in the party’s admission price. If you’re craving some rock to roll you into the new year, head over to McDonald Theatre (1010 Willamette) to listen to Hell’s Belles, an all-women AC/DC tribute band. If you’re more interested in some classic ’90s and ’00s bops, Blairally (245 Blair Boulevard) is the place to be for its NYE ’90s vs. ’00s Dance Party. DJ Mandy Mac will make you reconsider your era of choice by the end of the night! If your New Year’s resolution is to get active outdoors, there are at least two options to kick off the year with: Level 32 Racing’s First Run and the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department’s First Day Hike at Elijah Bristow State Park. Runners meet at Valley River Inn (1000 Valley River Way) at 11:59 pm Dec. 31 — start the new year running! — or 10 am Jan. 1 to race to the finish line. Hikers meet at Middle Fork Trail (38263 Wheeler Road, Dexter) for a guided three-mile route. Happy New Year!

Midnight at Noon! is 10 am to 1 pm Dec. 31 at the Eugene Science Center; FREE for members, $7.50 for non-members. The Dueling Pianos: NYE Party is 6:30 pm to 9 pm and 10 pm to midnight Dec. 31 at Olsen Run Comedy Club; $40. Bridge City Sinners performs from 8 pm Dec. 31 to 1 am Jan. 1 at WOW Hall; $30. The Glitz-n-Glamour NYE Dance Party is 9 pm Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 255 Madison; $12, which includes midnight champagne toast. Hell’s Belles performs at 9 pm Dec. 31 at McDonald Theatre; $30. The NYE ’90s vs. ’00s Dance Party is 10 pm Dec. 31 to 2 am Jan. 1 at Blairally; $8. Level 32 Racing’s First Run is 11:59 pm Dec. 31 or 10 am Jan. 1 at Valley River Inn; pre-register at Level32Racing.com/First-Run. Oregon Parks and Recreation Department’s First Day Hike is 10 am Jan. 1 at Middle Fork Trail; FREE.

