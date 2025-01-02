Nothing says community building quite like metal music, and WOW Hall is offering you the opportunity to give back and kick ass on Saturday, Jan. 4, with its Metal for Meals event. New World Sinner, a four-person brutal American metal band from Eugene; Pitch Black Mass, an Oregon-based four-person heavy metal band; Against the Raging Tide, a five-person metal band from Newport; Gamma Knife, a Eugene-based four-person groove metal band; and Atomic Terror, a four-person thrash metal group from Portland, will combine forces for one massive head-banging performance. There are three ways to pay: in advance, at the door or with some food. If you bring at least three nonperishable food items — such as canned goods — to the door of WOW Hall when you purchase your ticket, you’ll get a discount on the ticket price and the food will be donated directly to FOOD For Lane County, a nonprofit food bank aimed at bringing an end to hunger in Lane County. What’s more metal than that?

Metal for Meals is 7:30 pm Saturday, Jan. 4, at WOW Hall, 291 West 8th Avenue. Doors open at 7 pm. Tickets are $12 in advance at WOWHall.org; $15 at door or $10 at door with three nonperishable food items for donation to FOOD For Lane County.

