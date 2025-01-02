Haus of Blunt. Photo by Destiny Brock.

Lyta Blunt, winner of Eugene Weekly’s Best Drag Queen category in 2024 and Haus of Blunt mother, hosts the Up in Smoke drag variety show Saturday evening at The Hybrid Gallery. The group has performed iterations of Up in Smoke 12 times before, but promises something new with this 13th showing. “In 2025 Haus of Blunt will be bringing a more refined version of the drag our community has come to love, with more elaborate ideas finally coming to fruition,” Lyta Blunt says. “We are going to be crossing over into a more theatrical drag style this year, and we are all so thrilled and excited for what’s happening.” The show is 18-plus and sponsored by Snugz, a weed dispensary in the Whiteaker neighborhood that is queer owned, operated and friendly. Lyta Blunt (@lytablunt on Instagram) is joined by Aqua Flora (@its.aqua.flora), Heavy Cream (@heavy_creammm), Shirley Mental (@shirley_mental) and Solaaria (@solaaria503), all of whom are members of the Haus of Blunt. The only Haus of Blunt member not in attendance is Candy Whoreholla (@candy_whoreholla), who Lyta Blunt says just moved cross country. However, two special — secret! — guests will be joining the Haus of Blunt on stage. “It’s a space for the big ideas, the absurd, the emotional or vulnerable performances,” Lyta Blunt says, “and about sharing some of our favorite and realest art at the family function!” — Emma J Nelson

Up in Smoke is 8 pm Saturday, Jan. 4, at The Hybrid Gallery, 941 West 3rd Avenue. Doors open at 7 pm. Tickets are $10 in advance at TheHybridEugene.com/Events or $12 at the door. This is an 18-plus event.

