Don’t Lose Sight of Dreams

By Ophelia Rodasti

Snugz Dispensary would like to thank the entire community of Eugene, with a shoutout to the amazing LGBTQIA+ community and our allies!!!

It’s story time y’all. I’m telling you a secret you may not know: You can achieve great things!

Thirteen years ago, I moved to Eugene as a transplant — poor as hell, without a penny to my name.

I worked nine years in the cannabis industry before the dream of SnugZ dispensary was born. It took time, but I was finally able to open a place where the queer community would be safe to work and congregate in a supportive space. Two other budtenders, and a list of queer friends lined up to contribute to the dream.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP

SnugZ had the motto of, “Weed people helping weed people,” and we held the lantern of being a safe space for everyone. We had many allies, LGBTQIA+ community, students and elderly neighbors alike that came to us for their medicine. From its inception, the shop started to become a community effort. People contributed tapestries, large amethysts, mystical objects and drawings. We had pride in all of it.

SnugZ was a place where anyone could come to shine, to be themselves for who they were, where we spoke out each other’s pronouns with pride, and celebrated people’s common ground where it was found. It was a place where everyone could feel safe, including all.

On Dec. 26, 2024, SnugZ burned down due to an apartment fire upstairs, which collapsed into our unit. It was a day I was at work from 11 am to 11:30 pm, and went to bed with the smell of smoke on my clothes and in my nose. Three dogs had passed from the fire, and I knew them all personally and loved them all. Luckily, all humans escaped the blaze.

Now, out of the ashes, I believe multiple PhoenixZ will rise. I never thought, smoking with my buddies on a couch, playing Skate 2 (demo), that we’d own a dispensary one day. Our dream had come true — through time, effort and a lot of hard work on everyone’s behalf.

If you are still reading this viewpoint, this message is for you: You can achieve amazing and exceptional things!!! Never lose sight of your dreams!!!

SnugZ may be gone for now, but everyone who passed through those doors has some of the energy that brought us all there. To all of Eugene, and to everyone who made SnugZ possible, I want to express the most sincere “Thank you.” You gave me opportunities I never thought I could have, in my life, ever.

I am devastated at the loss of SnugZ, but live with the hope that all of the LGBTQIA+ community in Eugene can see it’s possible to live your dreams. It’s possible to open queer-owned businesses, trans-owned dispensaries, or whatever you chose to do. Put it all in, and make choices that allow you to look at yourself in the mirror at the end of the day.

We will keep you posted on any developments in the future. For now, Eugene, I’m passing the gauntlet to you. Keep the light on for all the LGBTQIA+ people in this town, just like 13 years ago, when I first arrived. My final message to you is this:

“The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.” — Nelson Mandela.

We are incredibly grateful for all the support you’ve given us throughout the years, Eugene. We’ll see you in the clouds.

Ophelia (E) Rodasti will post the SnugZ dispensary story as it progresses: @snugz_pnw on Instagram and donate to the staff: Cashapp: $kc9099 and Paypal.me/snugzrelief or Gofund.me/7344ebc9.