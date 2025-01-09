The Pull of Performing Brings Her Back to Stage

First there was the move in 2015 — from Chicago to Eugene so that her husband could take a teaching position at the University of Oregon School of Music and Dance. She had never been to Eugene. “At the first, I was sold,”Kara Eubanks says. Shortly after settling in, Eubanks opened the Willamette Violin Academy at her home studio, a first for her. “I never thought I would teach, but I love it,” she says of the academy that now has 23 students from Eugene, Corvallis, Salem and Sisters. “It’s more social being with students.” The pull to perform, though, has returned for the accomplished solo and chamber musician who has played in front of audiences throughout the U.S. and in Europe and is still an in-demand studio musician. A Violin Recital featuring Kara Eubanks with pianist Nathalie Fortin Jan. 15 at Tsunami Books is a perfect way for local violin fans to get to know Eubanks. Her repertoire has works based on the Greek myth Orpheus and Eurydice (including, Eubanks says, “a pretty moment from Hadestown,” the musical) as well as selections from Fritz Kreisler, Henryk Wieniawski and Aaron Copland. Also, Eubanks will play two pieces from local composer Paul Safar and violin arrangements of “Over the Rainbow” and Billie Eilish’s “What I Was Made For” from the Barbie movie.

A Violin Recital featuring Kara Eubanks with pianist Nathalie Fortin is 6 pm Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Tsunami Books, 2585 Willamette Street. Tickets are a $10 suggested donation at the door. More information about the Willamette Violin Academy is at WillametteViolin.com.

