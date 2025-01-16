Mirage Days Revisited

Eugene spaghetti Western and lounge music band Minor Mirage celebrate Desert Howl, their new EP accompanied by music videos by bassist Steven Weeks, Friday, Jan. 17, at Art House in Eugene. Brandon Olszewski, Minor Mirage pedal steel and trumpet player, describes his band’s sound as “ghost town lounge.” He says genres like American Westerns and science fiction inspired the songs on his band’s new EP, their second. Accordingly, Weeks’ music videos consist of edited footage from old Godzilla films and more. The band will play two sets at Art House: the first, all six songs with Weeks’ videos, and the second, a longer set with some new material and songs from the band’s first EP, Gray Area, released in 2023. Minor Mirage, a quintet, features ex-members of Eugene bands like Breakers Yard and Kingdom County. ​​Olszewski says the musicians are interested in where music and visuals overlap, particularly in film and video game soundtracks.

Minor Mirage Desert Howl EP release and music video screening is 8 pm Friday, Jan. 17, at Art House, 492 East 13th Avenue. $20, all ages.

