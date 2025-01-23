Screaming at Goats

Get ready, folks. Four bands ranging from emo to math rock — a form of alt rock known for its atypical rhythm and time signatures — take the stage at Wandering Goat Coffee Company Sunday evening. Velcro Wallets is a “hard-to-define blend of indie, prog and alternative rock,” says Aaron Maltz, the general manager of Wandering Goat. The four-member band travelled from Rancho Cucamonga, California, on their DL4 Tour alongside Gayt, a Southern California-based math rock duo. Two Eugene-based bands will be performing, too! Tiny Dino, a four-person group that got started in summer 2024, describes themselves as a “post emo hipster pop punk band.” Last but not least, the Eugene emo band Stella — who just released their first EP, “A Streetcar Named Desire,” in December 2024 — takes the stage. Maltz advises that you “think American Football, not My Chemical Romance” when imagining the bands’ sounds. But don’t just imagine! Check the bands out online, and definitely go see them live! “Shows at the Goat are a unique experience, especially when compared to your stereotypical venue,” Maltz says. “It’s more akin to seeing a DIY basement show but with a full beverage and organic coffee bar.” — Emma J Nelson

Velcro Wallets, Gayt, Stella and Tiny Dino perform 7 pm to 10 pm Sunday, Jan. 26, at Wandering Goat Coffee Company, 268 Madison Street. Doors open at 6:30 pm, alcohol served until 8:45 pm. $10.

