Sharing is Community

The Neighborhood Anarchist Collective aims to discredit misinformation on anarchy through projects that support the community’s needs, in the belief that empowered communities collectively shape the future. The collective organizes events throughout Eugene to create an environment where neighbors can depend on each other.

On Jan. 25, the collective hosts the Solidarity Share Fair at the Unitarian Universalist Church to connect people in need with resources they couldn’t otherwise get for free. While everyone is welcome, the fair is designed to provide resources and services from local organizations to the unhoused and working class members of Lane County.

The event will feature food, live music, games and endless opportunities to mingle with fellow locals. For the first hour, to accommodate immunocompromised individuals, masks are required.

A table filled with a variety of free items to choose from: kids’ toys, books and clothes. Photo by SB Emerson.

“A lot of why I am involved in the Share Fair is because I believe in building the community I want to see in the world,” says Olivia Goodheart, Neighborhood Anarchist Collective coordinator. “I believe that we can take care of each other and that, as an anarchist, I believe in taking responsibility for each other.”

The Neighborhood Anarchist Collective has hosted the Share Fair quarterly since 2018, connecting people with food, clothes, haircuts, massages, bike repair, local organizations, music and more, all for free. During the pandemic, the collective even switched to mobile distribution to continue providing support for individuals throughout Lane County.

“It’s beautiful to be able to have an event that’s completely free no matter what, no questions asked,” Goodheart says. “I think if people are looking for a way to get involved with their community, get to know their neighbors and think about the futures we want to build together as we stare down, you know, climate change, rising fascism, genocides across the world, a lot of what you can do can start locally.”

The Neighborhood Anarchist Collective accepts donations the day of the event.The Neighborhood Anarchist Collective’s free Solidarity Share Fair is noon to 4 pm Saturday, Jan. 25, at Unitarian Universalist Church, 1685 West 13th Avenue. NeighborhoodAnarchists.org/sharefair.

A bike gets repaired at a previous Solidarity Share Fair. Photo by SB Emerson.