It’s five o’clock somewhere. Take a break and step into the island lifestyle of Jimmy Buffett — the singer-songwriter of “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “A Pirate Looks at 40” and, of course, “Margaritaville” — on Saturday, Jan. 25, with the Drag Me to Margaritaville: Jimmy Buffett Drag Show. Springfield’s premiere tiki bar, The Monkey’s Paw, is the perfect place to celebrate the son of a son of a sailor. “Something I like about Jimmy Buffett is that his songs’ messages bring people together on feelings we can all relate to,” says Luke N. Good, drag king and host of the evening. “The world is tough enough as it is, so let’s enjoy the moment whenever we can.” The evening of all things Jimmy Buffett is hosted by Luke N. Good (@luke.n.good on Instagram) and drag queen Judy Jitsu (@judy_jitsu), and the two are joined by Eugene-based R.E.D. 4 Filth (@r.e.d._4_filth), Eugene-based Heavy Cream (@heavy_creammm) and Portland-based Sin Cere (@sinceredrag). “This show has a free cover, so my hope is to bring queer art to folks who may not be able to usually afford going out,” Luke N. Good says. The “tip tart” — a drag term for the stagehand who collects tips and maintains the stage — of the evening is Choking Hazard (@mr.viddygames), a relatively new-to-the-scene Eugene-based drag performer, and DJ Sapphire Strange (@sapphire.is.strange) takes care of everything sound and lights. There will be more than just drag, too, for the Parrotheads among you — the evening boasts trivia, games and themed beverages that were crafted just for this evening. I’d place my bets on there being an exclusive margarita or two! “Times are very scary right now for the queer community in the wake of Donald Trump’s re-election and plans to take away trans rights,” Luke N. Good says. “I think it’s important to build community wherever we can, to come together and not isolate, to find joy and art and make new connections.” — Emma J Nelson

Drag Me to Margaritaville: A Jimmy Buffett Drag Show is 9 pm Saturday, Jan. 25 at The Monkey’s Paw, 420 Main Street, Springfield. FREE, but tips are encouraged!

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP