‘Opera is Instrumental’ Brings Opera to Life for Young Musicians

The young violinist from South Eugene High School rises and leads the group in a warm-up. A single note resonates, commanding the room’s attention. As the sound unifies the group, Elysian Stroka takes her seat, allowing the conductor to step in. Stroka, the concertmaster of the Eugene-Springfield Youth Symphony, sets the tone for the ensemble.

On Jan. 21, at the Churchill High School Auditorium, Eugene Opera partnered with the Eugene-Springfield Youth Orchestras (ESYO) for the “Opera is Instrumental” program. This initiative offered the Youth Symphony a unique opportunity to rehearse with professional opera artists under the direction of Eugene Opera conductor Andrew Bisantz. Only the most advanced musicians, ranging from high school students to those up to 21 years old, are accepted into the Youth Symphony after rigorous auditions.

“This is my tenth year with the orchestra — I started in third grade in Little Symphony,” Stroka says. “I think it’s a very valuable experience to work with professional musicians because they can offer great advice and insight into what it means to play music professionally. It’s really interesting and rewarding to explore different types of music. We usually play classical pieces, so it’s always fun to try something different.”

Elmira High School senior Lucas Bower, a cellist with the Youth Symphony who relocated from Ashland for his senior year, reflects on his experience. “You’re treated at the baton like a professional when we work with the opera,” Bower says. “The conductor acts as if we were professional musicians, and it’s a really different feeling. Opera is my least understood musical landscape, so it’s fun to explore a less-known realm of music. For me, it’s a new perspective — I’ve never really analyzed opera the way I have with orchestral and symphonic works.”

This year, students rehearsed selections from Giuseppe Verdi’s Rigoletto, including the Act 1 aria “Caro nome” and the Act 3 classic “La donna è mobile.” The Youth Symphony performed these pieces alongside Eugene Opera professional artists tenor Esteban Zuñíga-Calderon and soprano Véronique Filloux, both of whom are featured in Eugene Opera’s full production of Rigoletto Jan. 31 and Feb. 2.

Zuñíga-Calderon, originally from Costa Rica and a member of Eugene Opera since 2021, highlights the importance of outreach programs like this one. “Community outreach is incredible because you get to share this amazing piece of art with people who don’t always get to experience it,” he says. “Sometimes opera has a reputation for being only for older people, but it should be much more democratized. Events like this open doors.”

Filloux, from Redwood City, California, and a freelance opera performer, reflects on her debut with Eugene Opera. “Folks are sometimes brought in for specific roles, so this is my first time with Eugene Opera,” Filloux says. “I love working with younger people who are coming up in the world of music. Being part of the music community means being a professional collaborator. I remember how much mentors meant to me when I was younger, and I didn’t have programs like this. Opportunities like this teach students how to collaborate in new ways, which is so exciting.”

The program features a multi-step rehearsal process. ESYO’s Youth Symphony began by preparing condensed musical scores under the guidance of David Jacobs, a conductor from the University of Oregon’s School of Music and Dance. After rehearsing individually and as an ensemble, students worked with the opera’s conductor, Bisantz. Professional opera singers joined the final rehearsal, giving students an immersive introduction to the complexities of opera performance.

“We are incredibly fortunate to be part of a community that values the performing arts,” says Cynthia Stenger Riplinger, ESYO executive director. “This program gives our Youth Symphony musicians an invaluable opportunity to learn from Maestro Bisantz and perform alongside world-class soloists from Eugene Opera.”

Launched in 2020, Opera is Instrumental has become a cornerstone of Eugene Opera’s outreach initiatives. The program not only enhances the educational experience of young musicians but also strengthens bonds within the local arts community.

Eugene Opera’s full production of Verdi’s Rigoletto will take place at the Hult Center for the Performing Arts. Directed by Fenlon Lamb and conducted by Bisantz, the production features the Eugene Opera Orchestra and a talented cast, including Grant Youngblood as Rigoletto, Filloux as Gilda and Bernard Holcomb as the Duke of Mantua.

Tickets for Rigoletto start at $36 and are available through the Hult Center for the Performing Arts at HultCenter.org. For more details about Eugene Opera’s programs, visit EugeneOpera.org.