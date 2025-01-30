The Wrecking Crew Reimagined

Travel down memory lane as Marisa Frantz and company honor the unsung heroes of the 1960s and ’70s — The Wrecking Crew. Known as the session musicians behind countless hits, The Wrecking Crew played on tracks by artists such as The Beach Boys, Simon & Garfunkel and The Mamas & The Papas. They shaped the sound of an era while often remaining in the background. Frantz is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. She has spent years crafting her sound, blending elements of folk, pop and electronic music. Her connection to The Wrecking Crew stems from her admiration for their ability to collaborate, always striving to make songs better without seeking recognition, she said. For Frantz, this project is about shining a long-overdue spotlight on these remarkable musicians who deeply influenced her musical journey. “I draw a lot of inspiration from the music of the ’60s and ’70s,” she says. “Their vocal harmonies and cord structures mimic my music style.” Frantz says she carefully curated a setlist full of timeless tracks that she grew up listening to. She has worked with a band of her favorite collaborators to re-create the intricate arrangements that made these songs classics, paying careful attention to each vocal and instrumental harmony. The audience can expect to hear songs such as “Dream a Little Dream” by The Mamas & The Papas and “Wichita Lineman” by Glen Campbell. This performance isn’t just a tribute; it’s a celebration of the music that defined generations. Through storytelling, meticulously rehearsed recreations and a setlist designed to evoke both nostalgia and newfound appreciation, Frantz and company invite audiences to reflect on the artistry of those who made these hits possible. — Ellie Johnson

Marisa Frantz and company perform 7:30 pm Friday, Jan. 31, and 3 pm Sunday, Feb. 2, at the John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts, 285 East Broadway. Purchase tickets at Tickets.TheShedd.org. Prices range from $11.75 to $32.00.

