Restore and Rebuild LA

On Jan. 29, the Black Music Action Coalition held a fundraiser for fire relief, Restore & Rebuild LA, with performances by Andra Day, Anthony Hamilton and Public Enemy.

Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis presented their 3rd Annual Music Maker Grants to two young artists, Sapphyre Bardot and Najaya Ruffin, who were awarded $5,000 each and 12 months of music industry mentorship.

There was also a very special performance from 10-year-old Grayson Roberts, a visually impaired drummer whose family lost everything in the Eaton Fires in Altadena. He and his family received $25,000 from the BMAC and Lou Taylor, the head of Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group.