Bryce Vine Returns to Oregon With Motel California Tour

A unique blend of music filled the room as the crowd danced and sang along tenderly the lyrics “Motel California, here I come…” Rapper and singer Bryce Vine took the stage at Portland’s Roseland Theater Jan. 28 as part of his Motel California tour.

The show marked his return to Oregon just 11 months after performing at Eugene’s McDonald Theatre and coincided with the upcoming release of his second full-length album, Motel California, set to drop this spring. It was also shortly after Vine was one of the many evacuees from the California wildfires.

Vine dropped by Eugene again this trip, though he didn’t perform, recalling, “We were just there the other day. It’s pretty over there.”

Reflecting on his Oregon fan base, Vine shared his appreciation for the crowd’s energy at the Portland show. “It’s versatile as fuck here,” he says. “I have always liked the energy here in Oregon — people are really fans. They really outwardly show that and they’re not afraid to sing. You look around the crowd and can’t really see anything in common between people, just the fact that they have an affinity for music.”

He continues, “There is something that brings everybody together in a really cool way here that I’ve always noticed. Every city has a different energy and the energy here makes me feel like I’m a kid again.”

Vine opened with his new song, Motel California, the title track of both his album and tour. The stage design, inspired by a classic Americana motel aesthetic, created an immersive experience as the booming sound system shook the floor.

Vine discussed the visual theme with Eugene Weekly, saying, “I feel like the Americana style of things is coming back into fashion.” He explains that the tour’s design was influenced by the theme of his upcoming, yet-to-be-released album.

This album marks a new chapter for Vine as he embraces independent publishing for his music. Reflecting on his journey in the industry, and his inspiration behind the project, he says, “I left my record label maybe a year ago now. I’ve seen both ends of the music industry. And Motel California is the less glamorous version of what people think this is like. And not necessarily in a bad way, but it’s a warning.

During the performance Vine treated fans to several unreleased songs, including the track from his EP Drugs, which was released just days later on Jan. 30. His signature blend of rap, hip hop and pop created an electrifying atmosphere filled with high-energy moments of jumping and laughter, as well as emotional, heartfelt performances that brought some in the crowd to tears.

Vine’s physically expressive performance style further deepened the audience’s connection to the music.

Explaining the concept behind Motel California, Vine compares the album’s structure to a motel, where each track represents a different experience. “Each room is a different song and a different thing that you go through in that scenario. I mean, when I started it, you know, I put out music for years, but only ever put out one album. So it just felt like the right time,” he says.

Vine says he hopes listeners will find a personal connection to the album. “There’s some songs on there that can just be the soundtrack for their lives,” he said. “It’s the first time I really got to make an album like this because when I put out my first album, I had hits before I even had enough songs to have an album. So I just started to throw a bunch of songs together that didn’t really have anything to do with each other.”

He also spoke about his transition from working with record labels to independently releasing and recording music. “I’ve never cared what record label I was with or whether I was independent. It’s just — I just need to have the right people around that are actually excited about the music. So if that’s not happening, you know, then I need to change something,” Vine says.

Speaking about the timing of his tour, he described it as “a relief” following the devastation caused by the California wildfires. “This is the best part of the job — being on tour, especially this year with everything that’s happened in California,” he says. “I had friends who lost their homes, and my longtime manager lost everything.”

He adds,“The air quality in L.A. was terrible, and the weight of it all was heavy. It was the most expensive wildfire in California’s history. I even had to evacuate, spending the night in a hotel with friends. Looking back at all my stuff, I realized how little of it I actually need. It was a surreal experience.”For Bryce Vine’s tour dates and upcoming releases, visit BryceVine.com.