It’s time for Eugene Weekly’s quarterly dive into the great local eating around Lane County.

Chow ranges from the hearty Reuben sandwich at Abilities Diner and Bakery — and the recent break in at the comfort food diner that creates jobs for workers with disabilities — to tidbits of dining news in Morsels. Stories about Indian food at Thind Pakora and pickles at Lovely are all ready to be consumed. Dine on!

