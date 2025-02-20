Isaiah Martinez. Photo by Athena Delene.

• Semifinalists for the prestigious 2025 James Beard Awards were announced Jan. 22, and local chef Isaiah Martinez of Yardy Rum Bar is up for Best Chef: Northwest & Pacific. Nominees will be announced on Wednesday, April 2, and winners will be announced at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on June 16 in Chicago. The James Beard Awards “recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries, as well as a demonstrated commitment to equity, sustainability and creating a culture where all can thrive.”

• Claim 52 announced it is moving its kitchen and brewery into the Wildcraft Cider Works location at 232 Lincoln Street. Jeremiah Marsden became the new owner in 2024. Claim 52 said in an announcement on social media that it will continue operations at 1203 Willamette until the move is complete.

• This issue of Chow features Main Street fermented fans favorite Lovely. But there’s more news bubblin’ about Springfield’s ever-growing downtown. Known for their fermented approach to pizza making, Charred Apizza and Washburne Cafe are joining forces. The pizza cart, which has mostly been a pop up operation, announced on social media that it would have a kitchen share with Washburne. Charred Apizza will be open to the public 5 pm to 10 pm-ish Saturday, Feb. 22. Owners Dave Lucht and Terry McKay tell EW that the menu is going to feature Detroit style pizza, hot and ready sliced squares, a rotating selection of appetizers and weekly pasta and bread specials. Hours will be 5-10 pm-ish Thursday through Saturday.

• This in from Bar Purlieu: “With a longstanding culinary tradition in Eugene and focus on farm to table cuisine, Bar Purlieu welcomes Trevor Rivera as their new head chef. Also… brunch is beginning in March.”

