Coming Full Circle

In Aedan Seaver’s freshman year at the University of Oregon, he began jamming with fellow freshman and singer-songwriter/guitarist Micah Primack. Seaver had been trained in classical violin since he was five years old, but began to — aptly — fiddle with the instrument during the jam sessions, and suddenly they were developing their own bluegrass sound. “None of us really have any background in bluegrass music,” Seaver says. “Noah [Poteet] only started playing mandolin because of this band. Elijah [McFarlane] also just picked up the dobro for this. Micah had never played banjo. And Gabe [Martinez], you know that the bass lines in bluegrass aren’t super complicated, so he has it locked down because he’s a pro in the jazz and classical worlds.” The quintet took off, dubbing themselves Belltower to honor a deal Primack made with a high school musician friend to each create a band named Belltower, Seaver says. The group, which is quickly approaching its two-year anniversary, returns to its usual stomping ground of beergarden on Thursday, Feb. 20, with its repertoire of folk and bluegrass originals. “It started out as me and Micah and Noah busking at the Saturday Market, and now we’re actually booked to play on the main stage at Saturday Market in the spring,” Seaver says. “That’s a nice full circle thing.”

Belltower performs 7 pm Thursday, Feb. 20, at beergarden, 777 West 6th Avenue. FREE.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP