Rabies Outbreak

Like great horror movie directors, world-building is crucial for Los Angeles musician and multidisciplinary artist Sam An, who performs as Lana Del Rabies. An comes to Eugene July 16 at John Henry’s, touring in support of last year’s release Omnipotent Fuck and the CD reissue of An’s 2018 album Shadow World, now a dark industrial cult classic. Interested in texture and atmosphere as much as melody, An utilizes sound collage more than traditional music, touching on ambient metal, grinding industrial and moody goth rock. She rarely sings, but instead, issues incantations and recitations from digitally manipulated altered states. An has a background in dance, photography and video art, which she blends into her Lana Del Rabies alter ego. She gravitated toward music, she says, “because I’m able to perform. I can make the videos. I can do the album art. Everything with the art direction of this project is me,” An says. The name Lana Del Rabies is a nod to Lana Del Rey, the auteurish pop singer-songwriter also known for a carefully curated persona. Shadow World is An’s most accessible album, recalling industrial music artists Ministry and Front 242. At her Eugene show, she says she’ll lean into that side of her catalog. “I have fans in very different scenes,” she says. ”I like to have a curated mix of my records in a live setting.” Trace Amount, a similarly experimental solo industrial project from Brooklyn artist Brandon Gallagher, and Insula Iscariot, a noise and sound design artist from Madison, Wisconsin, join An at John Henry’s. Entresol, a Eugene-based noise artist, opens the show.

Lana Del Rabies performs 9 pm Thursday, July 16 at John Henry’s, 881 Willamette Street. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show and available at JohnHenrysBar.com or at the door. The concert is all ages.

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