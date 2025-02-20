Up in the Air

Aerial performers know what it feels like for the world to tip upside down better than most. Zenith Aerial Arts is the aerial circus ensemble of Eugene’s Bounce Gymnastics and Aerial Arts Center. The youth performers work alongside coaches to create, choreograph and produce their own original aerial shows. Saturday’s 16-person performance of Everything is Fine! Leaning Into Discomfort asks viewers to step outside of their comfort zone alongside the artists and walk into the unknown. Naja Rossoff, owner and director of Bounce, says “each scene explores a different way that you might feel uncomfortable or be pushed outside your comfort zone, using creativity and aerial apparatus to tell these stories.” These scenarios range from “being singled out, feeling out of control, making decisions to being in dark, creepy or scary environments,” she says. “We learn about what happens when you ‘lean into your discomfort’ and the journey and growth that can come from those experiences.” This performance benefits Looking Glass Community Services, a Lane County nonprofit dedicated to supporting Oregon youth by providing shelter, counseling, educational services and more. “Though the theme is relatively serious,” Rossoff says, “the show features incredibly talented and dedicated youth, high-level circus arts, imagination, fun music and is appropriate for all ages.”

Everything’s Fine! Leaning into Discomfort is 6 pm Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Hult Center, 1 Eugene Center. Tickets are $26 and can be purchased at Tickets.HultCenter.org.

