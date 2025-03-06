Tools for Life

Moving out is a pivotal time in life, where tools like resilience and self-sufficiency come into play. In addition to those metaphorical tools, you can also benefit from having literal tools at your disposal when the unexpected happens.

Matt Snyder, of Eugene’s Jerry’s Home Improvement Center, says painting is an easy way for people to bring a major change to their interior. He also recommends mulch or bark as a low-cost way to increase the curb appeal of a property. For those who are living in an apartment and don’t have the extra storage space of a house, Snyder recommends having a little toolkit consisting of a basic hammer, a basic wrench, a basic screw driver, pliers and a wirecutter.

The Eugene ToolBox Project, a nonprofit that acts as a “tool library” where members can check out tools they need for projects, has even more to say about an essential toolkit. The ToolBox folks have compiled a list of essential tools anyone needs and can use when moving out or living alone for the first time.

First, there’s a basic 12-ounce hammer for driving or removing nails for light carpentry work. They also recommend two-position pliers — and they echo Snyder saying wirecutters are helpful.

Steve Bade, a tool librarian with the ToolBox Project, suggests having an 11-in-1 screwdriver (a screwdriver with changeable bits and nut drivers) and a #2 Phillips (the four-sided one, not the flat one). These screwdrivers are usable for many different types of screws and are easy to use for those who aren’t the most familiar with tools.

According to the ToolBox Project, for projects that need a variety of fixtures, a drill bit and driver set can cost around $30, though some advanced sets can cost more than $100. Good quality kitchen scissors with a bone notch are helpful beyond just the kitchen, and when it comes to sharp items, a utility knife, or boxcutter, is suggested.

A six-inch torpedo level helps keep surfaces on the level and a 16- to 20-foot measuring tape is helpful, too, for home projects.

The ToolBox Project also recommends a drain snake — a pronged tool used for unclogging bath drains, especially for those of us with long hair, and it’s a matter of when rather than if as to when a bath drain clogs with that hair. On that note, a 24-inch flexible four-claw grabber tool can come in handy for stubborn drain or sink clogs.

And lastly, the Eugene ToolBox Project recommends having a toilet plunger.

Starter toolkits can be purchased at local hardware stores. “One thing I do want to make sure people think about is the safety component,” Snyder says of using tools and making repairs. He recommends having safety glasses and even knee pads when working with certain tools or on projects that require prolonged time on the knees.

If you’re uncertain how to use a tool or do a project, Snyder says to reach out to a knowledgeable friend or visit a store like Jerry’s where the tool department can educate you on proper use of a tool. “They’re going to be able to tell you how to use that thing safely, and if it’s the right tool for what you’re working on,” Snyder says. He also urges people not to be embarrassed by needing help on a project, whatever it may be.

John “The Handyman” Winings, who often helps keep the Eugene Weekly office building in one piece, is one of those knowledgeable friends, and he has his own recommendations for necessary tools for those new to home repair.

Along with measuring tape, screwdrivers, pliers and a hammer, Winings recommends having a crescent wrench and a little handsaw as well as duct and electrical tape. “I use those a lot. Those come in handy,” Winings says.

Winings also suggests people remember to weatherize their homes when winter comes as the Willamette Valley can experience snow, rain and sunshine all in one day. One of the best ways to weatherize a home is by checking windows to make sure no outside air can unintentionally get through. Use calk and weather strips to seal the sides of the windows.

Often overlooked by many, but strongly recommended by Winings, is to annually clean refrigerator coils that are located behind or below a unit because “those get clogged up with dust. They make refrigerators overwork and they burn out prematurely.”

He also suggests an annual cleaning behind the stove, which can reduce the risk of a fire hazard, and behind the furnace to prevent the buildup of debris, which makes the furnace work harder and be less efficient.

One of the most useful tools can fit in a pocket, and you don’t have to be MacGyver to use one. Ted Ruiz, owner of specialty knife store Edge-N-Knife, says the most popular Swiss Army knives have a large blade, small blade, scissors, a flat head screwdriver, a Phillips screwdriver, a tiny saw and a can opener. “They’re useful. That’s it,” Ruiz says of Swiss Army knives.

Snyder has some final words of encouragement for those getting familiar with using tools: “You get a lot of pride from doing a project yourself, and you save a ton of money. With a little bit of knowledgeable help, you can do it.”

