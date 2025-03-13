Dine & Dash

By Eve Weston and Emma J Nelson

Since 1978, you were always welcome at Shari’s Cafe and Pies. The Pacific Northwest late night dining chain was notorious for its comfort food, as well as its hangover-prevention prowess. With all Oregon locations closing in late 2024, however, college students and other late nighters have been left without their cures.

Five restaurants, all near the University of Oregon campus and not far from downtown, have taken their shot at filling the hole Shari’s left behind.

Denny’s, 3652 Glenwood Drive, 24 hours

It isn’t Shari’s, but it’s still a classic diner. Open 24/7, even on holidays, Denny’s is always here for you. Denny’s is the rum and coke of late night food: It’s simple, and gets the job done. For $6.99, we got a Value Slam, which includes your choice of two buttermilk pancakes, two slices of brioche French toast or biscuits and gravy. It comes with two eggs, cooked to your preference and two bacon strips or two sausage links.

Late night breakfast food is the best way to end that epic night with friends — or fight off a nasty hangover the morning after. You can re-energize with coffee, or wind down with a milkshake, all while enjoying that classic taste of eggs and bacon. Extra points if you sit in the booth Jack Nicholson sat at in the famous scene from Five Easy Pieces.

The eggs have the classic diner feel. You’ll probably want to add some salt and pepper, because they’re typically lacking in that department. Other than that, the value slam is the way to go. For only $6.99, it’ll be sure to have you feeling full and ready for bed (or a Sunday nap).

Dave’s Hot Chicken, 1285 Alder Street, 11 am to 2 am

Right off of campus, Dave’s Hot Chicken is the hallmark of late night food for students. Its chicken is known for its spice. From no spice to reaper, it’s the perfect late night fried chicken spot. This Nashville dry-rubbed chicken is the vodka Redbull of late night food. It comes with a kick, and leaves you with a sense of warmth.

For Dave’s, we recommend the slider and fries. The slider, served with a soft, lightly toasted brioche bun, comes with a fried chicken tender, pickles and the ever unique “Dave’s Sauce.” The fries are crinkle-cut, and seasoned with your chosen level of spice. Dave’s also has the Dave’s NOT Chicken slider, which includes a cauliflower tender in place of chicken. While it might not taste like chicken, it’s good in its own way. But beware, this “not” chicken tender is served hot — not spicy hot, but temperature hot. Definitely let this one sit for a while before taking a bite.

Small vanilla milkshake at Fat Shack. Photo by Eve Weston.

Fat Shack, 1301 Patterson Street, 11 am to 3 am

If you’re on your way from Rennie’s Landing to Max’s Tavern (or vice versa), duck into Fat Shack, “late night done right,” for a nonalcoholic refueling, and the classic vanilla shake is sure to do the trick.

Now, don’t assume that vanilla means boring when it comes to this milkshake, as it’s anything but. This vanilla shake manages to taste like it came straight from the beanpod, with a creamy flavor that tastes almost malted. It’s about as refreshing as the classic green tea shot, which contains no green tea. Instead, it’s a delightful mixture of Irish whiskey, which is typically light and fruity; peach schnapps; sweet-and-sour cocktail mix and any lemon-lime soda. Despite their starkly different flavor profiles — a vanilla milkshake should not be sour — both will give you the kick you need to get through your night out.

If you need more in your system than a milkshake, you can’t go wrong with one of Fat Shack’s Angus burgers.

Dough Co., 1337 Hilyard Street, 11 am to 3 am

Moving away from late-night chains to late-night locals, calzones and cookies may not be a combination you expect, but it’s a combination that Dough Co. has made work.

The veggie calzone has six main ingredients stuffed inside: broccoli, mushrooms, spinach, ricotta, mozzarella and parmesan cheese. The three vegetable, three cheese combo makes for a savory meal that’s sure to fill you up. You’ll barely have room for your favorite six-ingredient cocktail, the Long Island iced tea, which has very similar vibes to Dough Co. They’re both night enders.

Dough Co. is also notorious for its ranch, which is made in house with a recipe more hidden than the valley. Fair warning, though: This ranch is thinner than most, and it’s rather easy to make yourself a drippy mess as you devour your calzone.

Watermelon bingsu made fresh to order at Cluckin Dog. Photo by Eve Weston.

Cluckin Dog, 1239 Alder Street, 11:30 am to 10 pm

Try out something a little different from the typical late-night burger place with Cluckin Dog, a Korean-style corndog shop that opened a block from the University of Oregon campus in December 2023.

Number one on the menu (and number one in our hearts) is the OG, a half-mozzarella half-beef dog rolled in panko and sugar and finished with the classic mustard and ketchup combo. If you’re thinking that sounds like a mouthful, you’d be right. The first half of the dog is sweet, the sugar and mozzarella building on one another to create a honeyed flavor, while the second half is savory, with the beef, mustard and ketchup taking center stage. That bite in the center? That’s where worlds collide.

The watermelon bingsu, a milk-based Korean shaved ice dessert, may melt in your mouth, but it’s sure to stay solid on your walk back home at the end of the night — or between bars at the start of it! It’s also served in a classic oyster pail to complete the look.

Cluckin Dog is like a tequila sunrise: it may look complicated, but in reality it’s simple and sweet.