It’s a Pokémon Feast for the Eyes

Dharma Mirza. Photo by Destiny Brock.

Throw out the standard polite and pristine garden party. This drag show ain’t it. Instead, Haus of Dharma has something better going on March 21 at Whiteside Theatre in Corvallis. Rare Candy: PETALDANCE! — complete with “cheeky-subversive themes” for the 18-plus crowd, says Dharma Mirza — is celebrating all things Pokémon in what is billed as “a leaf storm of drag, chaos and botanical booty-shaking.” Mirza, the founder and drag mother of Haus of Dharma, will be joined on stage by Perry Dox, drag/burlesque artist Rosey Posey and Eugene’s Matrix, as well as guests Cherry Mae from Portland and Corvallis performers Hue Phoria and circus performer Audrey Darling. Mirza promises a feral grass-type Pokémon drag battle with high-energy performances and riotously ridiculous camp that will pack the two-hour show. “We started this show last summer,” says Mirza, who is a doctoral candidate in Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies at Oregon State University. “A lot of us have nostalgia for Pokémon.” Mirza also will do a skit as Frisk the Transgender Reindeer, a favorite of hers, because — well, “I can celebrate Christmas,” she says. “I’m festive. I really am into Christmas.” Just 282 days to go until Yuletide!

Rare Candy: PETALDANCE! is 8 pm to 10 pm Friday, March 21, at Whiteside Theatre, 361 Southwest Madison Avenue, Corvallis. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door, and the show is 18-plus.

