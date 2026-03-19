Return to Light

Peaches von Killingsworth. Photo by Faliesha Dawne Photography.

Eugene burlesque troupe The Wax Poetry Revue returns March 22 to perform at Oregon Contemporary Theatre with Midnight Menagerie, the ensemble’s first performance since spring 2025. The Wax Poetry Revue’s Betty Jaeger says the show is about the duality of dark and light. “One half is going to be about darker elements like nocturnal animals,” Jaeger says, who is also 2025’s Eugene Weekly Best of Eugene Best Local Singer-Songwriter and Best Burlesque Performer. “And then the second half is going to be more like fun, cute acts,” she adds. In addition to Jaeger — who will perform and sing as her burlesque alter-ego, Peaches Von Killingsworth — contortionists, acrobats and burlesque performers round out the bill, including pole-dance performer Pixie Kat and burlesque artists Lady Sadie, The Lu Harlow and Ms. Pepper G, among others. Eugene poet Jorah LaFleur hosts the event. In addition, As You Like It, a sponsor and eco-conscious, gender-inclusive pleasure shop in West Eugene, will table for community outreach on sexual health. Midnight Menagerie is also The Wax Poetry Revue’s first show on the OCT stage, and Jaeger says the company “very gladly welcomed us in.”

The Wax Poetry Revue Presents: Midnight Menagerie is 7:30 pm Sunday, March 22, at Oregon Contemporary Theatre, 194 West Broadway. Tickets begin at $25 and are available at OCTheatre.org. The show is 21-plus.