Posted 2025-04-01

In an announcement devastating to local polyamorists and non-monogamists, the largest polycule in Eugene has announced it’s no longer a thing.

Polycule leader Sock Spirit says members were not able to reach funding goals to host weekly slam poetry nights at a local co-op. “We’re disappointed that our key members, Harvest, Doorknob and Sailboat were unable to host enough community aid gigs to support this crucial part of the polycule,” Spirit says.

Eugene’s largest polycule consisted of over 100 members and was known to dominate the bumble dating app. “We were a force of nature,” says member Glove Oak. Now, the polycule has split into 25 different sub polycules and all of them hate each other. “It’s really easy to start, but harder to break away from,” says one of the sub group leaders, Tooth Flash.

The now defunct polycule was known for its large contributions to the local drag scene, with over $100,000 going directly to lobbying for more drag related content in local newspapers like the eug. Members say they hope to rebuild a new massive polycule with new members, as the sub groups are actively recruiting on bumble and Grindr.

