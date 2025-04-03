Sound as a Beall

Beall Concert Hall, host to hundreds of performances from the University of Oregon School of Music and Dance and the Oregon Bach Festival, is celebrating its 100th birthday with a slew of weekend performances. The centennial celebration of Beall Concert Hall is a tribute to the venue’s ongoing dedication to the arts. “As we reflect on the past century, we celebrate not only the performances that have graced this stage but also the community that has gathered here, united by a shared passion for music, dance and education,” says Sabrina Madison-Cannon, the UO’s School of Music and Dance Dean, in a press release. Paul Jacobs, a Grammy-winning organist, will take the stage — and the keys of the venue’s famous Jürgen Ahrend organ — on Friday, April 4, to kick off the weekend-long celebration. Jacobs’ organ performance pays homage to Beall Concert Hall’s first-ever show in April 1925, which featured an organist. Saturday, April 5, Beall Concert Hall opens its doors for an Open House Revue with performances by students and faculty alike. Closing the weekend on Sunday, April 6, Soovin Kim performs J.S. Bach’s Partita No. 3 in E Major, Sonata No. 2 in A Minor and Partita No. 2 in D Minor on the violin. Student projects will be on display in the concert hall’s lobby throughout the weekend.

Paul Jacobs performs 7:30 pm Friday, April 4; ticket prices range from $5 to $55. The Beall 100th Anniversary Open House Celebration is 2 pm to 5 pm Saturday, April 5; FREE. Soovin Kim performs 3 pm Sunday, April 6; ticket prices range from $5 to $50. All events are at Beall Concert Hall, 961 East 18th Avenue.

