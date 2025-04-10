A Night for ‘The Toni’s’

Her final year has been a whirlwind already. There have been well-wishers and tributes at every turn for the woman who has led Eugene Ballet Company for more than 40 years, and now the esteemed EBC Artistic Director Toni Pimble is ready for more. The Toni’s, featuring Orchestra Next, comes to Hult Center April 12, and will honor Pimble by presenting three of the more than a dozen full-length ballets she has choreographed through the years as well as a brand-new ballet, The Lark Ascending. Through the ups and downs of 40-plus years, Pimble has guided Eugene Ballet from high schools to the Hult stage, working in collaboration with Ballet Idaho and local arts groups like Eugene Concert Choir and Oregon Bach Festival, among others. EBC is now a staple in the arts community. “Our growth was pretty organic,” she notes. “We have a lot of loyal patrons.” For her part, Pimble is enjoying the ride of her final year as artistic director before handing the reins to Jennifer Martin and Suzanne Haag. “I’m happy. I’m having a great time revisiting ballets,” she says. “I still have ballets in me. It’s just the daily grind. I won’t miss that.” Her choreographed work is known nationally and globally as well as locally. The three ballets from Pimble’s past that are being reprised are May Dances, Two’s Company and Concerto for Seven Dancers. “I’ve been looking forward to this performance,” Pimble says. — Dan Buckwalter

The Toni’s, a tribute to longtime and retiring Eugene Ballet leader Toni Pimble, with Orchestra Next is 7:30 pm Saturday, April 12, at Silva Concert Hall at the Hult Center. Tickets are $18 to $75 and can be purchased at HultCenter.org.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP