Matthew Logan Vasquez and friends came to the Hult Center April 7 as part of the 10×10 series — so tickets were only $10 as they will be for SASAMI in May.

The Hult said of Vasquez: “Best-known as the co-founder and frontman for shape shifting heartland indie rockers Delta Spirit, Matthew Logan Vasquez’s fiery delivery and thought-provoking lyrics draw from a huge and versatile well of influences, including Gordon Gano, Kurt Cobain, Neil Young and Thom Yorke.”

Check out Todd Cooper‘s photos from the night.