Nova Ukraine

YAGÓDY. Photo by Eugene Hill.

YAGÓDY, a quartet performing traditional folk music and songs from the Ukraine and surrounding regions from a contemporary point of view, comes to Eugene April 12 at Unity of the Valley for a benefit show. Along with vocal harmonies, the group includes guitar, drums, accordion and sometimes a drymba, or a mouth harp-like instrument found in the Carpathian Mountains in Eastern and Central Europe. YAGÓDY’s performances are highly energetic and theatrical, with elaborate staging and the band members, all women, wearing bright and vibrant traditional Ukrainian clothing. In an email with Eugene Weekly, YAGÓDY singer Zoriana Dybovska says many in Ukraine have turned to traditional music to express their pain and resilience in war. “Traditional music and folk singing were historically passed down by grandparents, from village to village, from generation to generation,” she says. “Fortunately, we’re now experiencing a true cultural revival — returning to our roots.” She says the band plays, “Ukrainian songs, add our vision, experiment with styles — and we do it all with a great love for culture. It means the power of tradition multiplied by a modern sound and the incredible energy of the stage.” On this U.S. tour, YAGÓDY says Ukrainian designer Olha Karpiv conceived their costumes. “Her designs feel like a seamless extension of our music — bold, emotional and deeply rooted in Ukrainian heritage,” Dybovska says. “Ukraine,” she adds, “is more than just a headline. It is a country full of life, music and incredible people who are fighting not only for our freedom, but also for the values that the entire democratic world stands for. Supporting Ukraine is not only about politics, it is about supporting human dignity, resilience and the right to live without fear.” At a YAGÓDY show, Dybovska says, “You may sing, dance, or even become part of the performance. Our concerts are not just about music, they are about communication, celebration and the feeling of something real.”

A benefit for Nova Ukraine, a U.S. nonprofit raising funds for humanitarian aid in the country, YAGÓDY performs 7:30 pm Saturday, April 12 at Unity of the Valley, 3912 Dillard Road. Tickets are $25 advance, $28 door; the concert is all-ages.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP