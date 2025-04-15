The raucous and hilarious Kinsey Sicks return to Eugene for their drag performance, Deep Inside Tonight, where the self-proclaimed “newscasts run amok” blend their Dragapella harmonies with new tunes for our current times. Meeting in the middle of stunning four-part harmony and biting political satire, these queens have delighted audiences nationwide for over 30 years. Notorious for their outrageous wit, The Kinsey Sicks deliver a performance that’s equal parts concert, comedy and cabaret. Audiences can expect “all sorts of genres, from parodies of Celine Dion, Dua Lipa and Andrew Lloyd Webber — to show tunes, pop music and more,” says Nathan Marken, who plays Winnie in The Kinsey Sicks. No headline will be spared from the Dragapella Beautyshop Quartet this weekend. Their performances, complete with everything from witty parody to outrageous hijinx, promise engaging vocals and a chuckle at the state of the world. “And we sound incredible singing them — we have to in order to get away with some of the outrageous and naughty things we’re singing,” Marken says. “What better way to spend an Easter weekend that also happens to fall on 4/20?” Catch Winnie, Angel, Trixie and Trampolina at Oregon Contemporary Theater on April 18-20.

The Kinsey Sicks in “Deep Inside Tonight!” is 7:30 pm April 18 and 19 and 2 pm April 20, Oregon Contemporary Theatre 194 West Broadway. $25-$40, $20 students. Tickets at OCTheatre.org. 18-plus.

