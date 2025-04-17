Gothic Horror Gets Amped

Looking for a little gothic horror to match Eugene’s often gloomy spring? Head over to Art House April 22 and watch the 1925 silent film, The Phantom of the Opera, accompanied by a live soundtrack from the Invincible Czars. Fans of the musical adaptation and original film alike will be transported to the gothic world of music, horror and romance. The “Czars” define themselves as a “combination chamber ensemble/rock band,” mixing traditional orchestral instruments with drums, bass and guitar for an added “cinematic flair.” Since 2015, the Czars have been integrating film and music into exciting live performances, performing their music to films such as Nosferatu (1922), The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (1920) and now, after nearly a year of preparation for its 100-year anniversary, The Phantom of the Opera (1925). The film’s gothic imagery inspires their original soundtrack, which incorporates piano, violin, electric guitar and bass, organ, flute, drums and bass clarinet. Josh Robins, Czars’ leader, says the show is also about interactiveness to bring the silent film to life. “We like audiences to have fun, and dress up like it’s Halloween.” Whether screaming, or playing the part of the angry mob, they ask the spectators to help the band out, because “sound effects are better when they’re done by the audience.” Enter the catacombs beneath the Paris Opera House with the Invincible Czars to experience classic gothic horror and romance, with a side of electric guitar.

“The Phantom of the Opera with Live Soundtrack by the Invincible Czars” is 6:15 pm April 22 at Art House, 492 East 13th Avenue. Tickets $25 online at EugeneArtHouse.com. All ages.

