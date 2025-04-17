No Letting Up Now

Buckle up, Eugene. The high-flying and beat-dropping big band rocket ship born in 2015 in the Whiteaker neighborhood returns to Eugene to transcend the troubles of the world with an old-time jazz party fused with electronic dance music. High Step Society celebrates 10 years April 19 at WOW Hall, the venue where the original group had its very first show. Bassist Ethan Rainwater, who also is a founding member, says this show is a “full-circle moment” for High Step Society. It has been an incredible journey for High Step Society through the years with albums, EPs and sold-out shows. This summer, Rainwater notes, High Step Society will release its latest album, Depths Above. Rainwater says that the band will play songs from it, as well some newer unreleased material at the April 19 show. While the party vibe remains strong for High Step Society, some things have changed in the decade since that first performance at WOW Hall. The biggest change is that the band is now based in Portland (Rainwater is the only one with a residence in Eugene), and they split time between The Rose City and The Big Easy. It is in New Orleans, where High Step Society is currently, that Rainwater says the group can immerse itself in the jazz atmosphere and prosper creatively. “There’s certainly inspiration around every corner here,” he says.

High Step Society performs its 10-year anniversary show 8 pm Saturday, April 19, at WOW Hall, 291 West 8th Avenue, with Deb & the Good News in support. Tickets are $20 in advance at WowHall.org or $25 at the door.

