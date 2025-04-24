From the Bigfoot Strike to Sanipac in Letters to the Editor 

And the Strike Goes On

It’s been six months and counting. Bigfoot Beverages management still have not ratified a fair contract with their workers. There is no end in sight to this blatant display of corporate greed on the part of Bigfoot unless we the consumers hit them where it hurts, their wallets! We need to stop buying products from Bigfoot Beverages until they come to terms with the union and agree to a fair contract. Boycott Bigfoot Beverages!

Chris Ellis

Cottage Grove

Sounds Mouthwatering

In relevance to the recent Chow issue of EW (4/10), I want to give a shout out to a fabulous food truck in the burgeoning 8th and Olive food truck lot. Ta Ni Yeay Ni Kitchen offers scrumptious Cambodian food 11 am to 4 pm weekdays and Saturdays. This green cart serves up irresistible light and deeply flavored curry broths. I recommend the Num Banh Chok Samlor Khmer (kh’my) or ordering with one or more days’ notice for the divine Khmer amok — curry poached white fish.

Sophia MacMillan

Eugene

The Shame of it All

Shame on Sanipac for shipping Lane County trash to Medford (EW, 4/17). Shame on Waste Connections for throwing its massive weight around to get more profit out of the dirtiest solution possible — continuing to dump methane-generating waste into the landfill. Shame on Commissioner David Loveall for failing to prioritize (failing to grasp?) the health and safety benefits the CleanLane project will create for this and future generations.

I applaud the forward-thinking commissioners who have taken action to implement CleanLane. Methane from Short Mountain Landfill is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions from county operations. CleanLane will significantly reduce these emissions and extend the life of the landfill, while also producing valuable, carbon-negative renewable natural gas for use in local transportation fleets.

Waste Connections — which owns Sanipac and EcoSort — is spending extra money and spewing extra greenhouse gases into the environment, shipping our garbage all the way to Medford in an underhanded move to try to stop CleanLane. They have been circulating fake math and fear tactics about CleanLane for months now, to keep our trash flowing into the landfill and our cash flowing to their companies. Huge corporations prioritize their stakeholders’ short-term profit over the long-term community benefits of CleanLane. Don’t be fooled. These dirty tactics are last-ditch attempts by dinosaurs to keep burning the dinosaurs. Let’s support smart solutions including CleanLane that invest in quality of life for future generations.

Dawn Lesley

Eugene

A Vote for Our Future

As a professional in the science, tech and business sector, and the parent of two children in 4J schools, I am deeply concerned about the quality of public education. These students will grow into the next generation of scientific and business leaders, and we should be investing in their futures, and our own, by ensuring our local schools are equipped to nurture young minds as they become strong thinkers. For this reason, I am voting for Judy Newman for the 4J School Board and urge you to do the same.

Newman has a decades long history of education and advocacy, including state and national level policy work. With so much uncertainty surrounding federal funding for education, we need her experience and deep connections to establish a sense of stability as we navigate the changing political landscape.

She is currently serving her second term on the school board, and with a new superintendent incoming, we need consistency in board service. Her outspoken dedication to creating inclusive learning environments, securing adequate funding, and providing well rounded education make her the best choice to assure a smooth transition.

Newman’s priorities are clear, and her commitment is evident. Join me in protecting public education and vote Newman for 4J.

Jason Boone

Eugene

It’s Time, UO

As a concerned community member, I’m deeply disappointed that the University of Oregon remains the largest carbon polluter in Eugene, while showing little willingness to take meaningful action.

Despite ongoing pressure from students, faculty, and the community — as well as credible research supporting safe, cost-effective alternatives — the university clings to its outdated natural gas-powered energy system. This not only contradicts its public commitment to sustainability, but also sets a poor example for students and the region.

We are in a time of climate crisis. Cities across the country are investing in clean energy transitions. The UO has the resources, expertise and community support to lead this effort. Instead, it chooses complacency.

This inaction isn’t just environmental — it’s a justice issue. Pollution disproportionately harms vulnerable communities. The longer the university delays, the greater the cost for future generations.

It’s time for the UO to back its sustainability rhetoric with real investment and accountability. Our community deserves better — and our planet can’t wait.

Valerie Spear

Eugene

Lipogrm for Donld Trump

The words are smller

the world missing more of its elements

its possibilities fewer since you showed up

nd cut from the budget

the letter A

John White

Eugene

A Library Rant

I must complain about the Eugene Public Library policies. Our library system is a great success and needs to be supported. I have donated cash to them in the past. But I have a bone to pick with their book donation policy.

I read a lot, and sometimes find a book missing from a series. I am currently reading the four-book Halfling Saga by Melissa Blair. The Library has books one, two and four. I bought book three, new and in the exact same format as the others, to complete the series.

Having been surprised in the past when they sold my donated books to a reseller, I asked whether they’d put it on their shelves. I got this response: “Donated items that don’t make it into the collection still benefit the library. While I imagine it very likely that your donated novel will be included, I cannot promise it. Bringing it to the desk, instead of dropping it in the donation box, would increase these odds.”

This is unacceptable! They must make a decision at some point on whether to keep or sell donated books. Why not make the decision now?

I now plan to donate this book to a Little Free Library instead.

Duncan Rhodes

Eugene

It’s not a Dream

I was awakened from my sleep at 1:05 in the morning with the NPR news playing in the background when the BBC news announcer said, “President Donald Trump has cancelled 1,000 international student visas in the United States!”

I can only imagine how the students feel as they are thrown into a state of panic and shock — along with their fellow classmates. International students bring a culture of learning that is invaluable. In addition to losing their financial investment, deportation is now their nightmare! This devastating news startled me out of my bed at 1:15 to type this letter as if I was Paul Revere riding on his horse to sound the alarm — Supreme Court, get up and heed my warning, “Stop this unjustified executive order immediately!”

Ten minutes later the BBC announcer said, “Pope Francis has died!” Pope Frances was a kind and caring humanitarian who cared deeply for the poor and unfortunate people around the world. Maybe his spirit, as if he was awakening the Minutemen like Paul Revere, will touch the soul of Trump and awaken this man who worships the rich, not the poor and will follow in the footsteps of the holiness himself — Pope Francis.

Not a chance in hell will Trump stop his reign of terror! Unfortunately, I wasn’t awakened from a bad dream — this is a nightmarish dream come true!

Frank Harper

Springfield

Another Vote for Newman

As a pediatrician and advocate for youth in our community for nearly 18 years, I’m proud to support Judy Newman for the 4J School Board — a truly exceptional candidate for this vital role.

I’ve had the pleasure of working with Newman for over a decade through her leadership at the Early Learning Hub of Lane County. These hubs, which exist across Oregon, serve to connect providers of health, human services, early learning and K–12 education to coordinate care for young children. Newman brings unmatched experience, optimism and a collaborative spirit to every meeting she leads, inspiring confidence and action among diverse stakeholders.

As a pediatrician, I benefit from Newman’s earlier career when I refer children to Early Childhood Cares — an outstanding early intervention program Newman helped design decades ago. It remains a gold standard for supporting children with developmental needs.

What sets Newman apart is her genuine curiosity and humility. She recently initiated a meeting with local pediatricians to listen, collaborate, and problem-solve. Her genuine openness and respect for others’ perspectives make her a leader people trust and admire.

Please take the time next month to join me in casting a vote for Judy Newman for the 4J School Board. Our schools — and our children — will be better for it.

Leslie Pelinka

Eugene

We Already have Gun Controls

I’m writing in response to Rebecca McCroskey’s letter in support of Measure 114, a draconian and unconstitutional gun control law which passed by a slim margin of a few thousand votes (EW, 4/17).

I understand this may be an unpopular opinion in a town like Eugene, but rest assured I am not a Republican or a gun nut. I am simply being pragmatic. I can tell from her words that she has never tried to buy a gun in this state. Fingerprinting and background checks are already required to purchase a firearm.

What Measure 114 does is create more police control over who is allowed to own guns, as well as increasing the cost with expensive permits. Not to mention that it retroactively makes anyone who has bought a magazine since 2022 with more than 10 rounds (the vast majority of magazines) a criminal. This is harmful to poor and marginalized people as it gives the sheriff’s unilateral power over who is allowed to defend themselves, a power which historically has always been abused in this country.

We are in a time when our government has been hijacked and those very police are the attack dogs of fascists in power, and you want to give them more power over you? Frederick Douglas said it himself, “the liberties of the American people were dependent upon the ballot box, the jury box, and the cartridge box, and without these no class of people could live and flourish in this country.”

Azria Raventhorn

Eugene