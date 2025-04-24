It’s A Cappella — On The Rocks

They have come a long way in 25 years, and they have brought song, joy and a brotherhood that endures. All of it is on display Saturday at The Shedd when the University of Oregon-based On The Rocks a cappella group brings in the noise with the On The Rocks 25th Anniversary Alumni Show. From Billy Joel’s “For the Longest Time” to Van Morrison’s “Brown Eyed Girl,” Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama” and more from the nine albums On The Rocks has made through the years, the evening is a celebration of a rotating grassroots ensemble that has toured nationally and internationally and even been featured on the show “The Sing-Off.” In 2010, their cover of Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance,” went viral — currently sitting at 12 million views. “It’s very special that they’re still making music,” says Peter Hollens, who, with Leo DaSilva, co-founded the group in 1999. “It’s so different, but still so great.” Adem Abdulhayoglu — the group’s current business manager, assistant music director and choreographer — notes that 62 alumni have confirmed they will participate in the show, joining the present-day 13-member crew. “It isn’t that hard to keep it going,” Abdulhayoglu says. “For us, it feels longstanding. It’s a tradition.” Speaking of tradition, Abdulhayoglu notes that On The Rocks will perform at its annual “In The Dark” concert Friday, June 6, at the courtyard of the UO’s Erb Memorial Union. After that, he adds, it’s off to work on the group’s 10th album.

On The Rocks 25th Anniversary Alumni Show is 7 pm Saturday, April 26, at The Shedd, 868 High Street. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 general admission. More information about On The Rocks is at UOonthe.rocks.

