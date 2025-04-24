Love is Love (and Tattoos, Too)

Whiteaker Tattoo Collective celebrates community, art and advocacy at its upcoming Fundraising Clothing Swap and Tattoo Flash Event. This is the first event the Whiteaker Tattoo Collective has thrown since relocating to its new location in the heart of Whiteaker from its previous River Road location. The event will help raise awareness and generate funds to support the 2SLGBTQIA+ community in Eugene through the Lavender Network and organizations like Queer Eugene, Transponder, HIV Alliance, Eugene Pride and The Authentic Movement Project. The Whiteaker Tattoo Collective says it is “committed to using tattooing as a platform for change, supporting social justice initiatives and creating a welcoming space for all.” Make sure to bring some clothes to indulge in the trade and enjoy a large variety of pre-drawn flash tattoos from the collective’s junior artists. Tattoo prices range from $40 to $250. The event will also feature a variety of food carts and live music from local musicians like Spriing and Leaf to enjoy during the festivities. Whiteaker Tattoo Collective co-owner and artist Suzen Tattoozen says, “We created this event because of the current political climate, and we’re definitely a very strong ally and advocate for the LGBTQIA community.” She adds, “We just wanted to get back to the community who makes us who we are.” Anything left over from the clothing swap gets donated to Sylvia’s Closet through the Lavender Network and people can choose to donate throughout the event. Tattoozen says, “We have always been a huge voice and advocate for any alternative kind of lifestyle and we really think that it’s important that we are always making sure that people know who we are, so they know that this is a safe space and that other people know not to come here if they don’t align with our beliefs.” — Samantha Sobel

The Fundraising Clothing Swap & Tattoo Flash Event is 1 pm to 7 pm Saturday, April 26, and Sunday, April 27, at Whiteaker Tattoo Collective, 995 West 7th Avenue. A donation of $5 is suggested upon entrance.

