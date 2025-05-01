Upcoming Rallies, Marches, Trainings and Protests
• 50501 Creswell May Day March, 1 pm to 5 pm, May 1, from the Creswell AM/PM on Oregon Avenue to City Hall.
• May Day Strong: We are the many, noon to 3 pm, May 1, 50501, Lane County Circuit Court, 125 East 8th Avenue. Rallies planned for Florence, Corvallis and more for Thursday, May 1 (May Day), and Saturday, May 3. Find updates at Mobilize.us/mayday.
• Eugene May Day, 5:30 pm, May 1, meet at Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, to start the march, end with 7:30 pm social hour at ColdFire. Noon to 5 pm, May 4, music, Maypole, workshops and more at the Park Blocks. More events at EugeneMayDay.org.
• No Aid to Israel, 5:30 pm, Monday, May 5, action planning meeting, Owen Rose Garden, 300 North Jefferson (near flag).
• Berkeley in the Sixties, 7 pm, Wednesday, May 7, movie and discussion of militant student political activity at Berkley, Eugene International Workers of the World, McNail Riley House, 601 West 13th Avenue.
Weekly/Ongoing
• Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 11 am to noon, Mondays, corner of 29th and Willamette Street.
• Weekly vigils calling for an immediate ceasefire in Palestine and Israel, 5 pm Wednesdays, Planet Versus Pentagon, Old Federal Building, corner of 7th & Pearl.
• Signmaking at MECCA, 11 am to 6 pm Tuesday through Saturday, help with signmaking 11 am to 1pm Wednesdays. Paint up to four signs for a donation of $5 to $10. MECCA, 555 High Street.
• Stop the Cuts/Fire Trump and Musk, noon Fridays, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive.
• Stand in solidarity with Food Not Bombs feeding the community, 3:30 pm Fridays, Food Not Bombs, Downtown Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, Instagram.com/foodnotbombs_eugene.
• Protest Trump’s attacks on immigrants, noon to 5 pm Saturdays, in front of the Creswell AM/PM on Oregon Avenue, resources available to teach people how to disrupt ICE raids in their area.
Email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com with “Activist Alert” in the subject line to add protests to this listing, and go to EugeneWeekly.com to add them to the Weekly’s What’s Happening Calendar.