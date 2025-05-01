Photo by Stephanie Meeks

The Willamette Heritage Center’s 40th annual Sheep to Shawl festival is a wonderful chance to learn how wool gets from a sheep’s coat to a weaving station. Sheep to Shawl is a free event from 10 am to 4 pm May 3 that welcomes all ages with live music, performances and community education. Look forward to shearing demonstrations and duck races, along with educational and interactive living history actors at set times throughout the day. WHC released the full schedule for Sheep to Shawl on its social media. Arts and crafts activities will be available for children all day, and a storyteller is scheduled to perform in the afternoon. Fine yarns, hats, handmade soaps, felted wool crafts and sketch looms for designing patterns will be available for purchase from Sheep to Shawl’s retail partners and vendors.

Sheep to Shawl is 10 am Saturday, May 3, at the Willamette Heritage Center, 1313 Southeast Mill Street, Suite 200, Salem. Find WHC on Instagram and Facebook. For more information about Sheep to Shawl, visit WillametteHeritage.org/sheep-to-shawl.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP