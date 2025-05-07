Former Eugene Weekly Business Manager Charged in Newspaper’s Embezzlement

Photo by Eve Weston

A former Eugene Weekly business manager faces felony charges that she stole tens of thousands of dollars from the newspaper.

Elisha Young, 37 at the time of her arrest, faces three counts of aggravated theft in the first degree and two counts of theft in the first degree in Lane County Circuit Court. Eugene Police Department spokesperson Melinda McLaughlin says law enforcement in Whitehall, Ohio, arrested Young on May 6 following her indictment by a Lane County grand jury.

The arrest is a major step in the EW embezzlement case that made international news and nearly forced the newspaper to close forever.

Shortly after Christmas 2023, Eugene Weekly announced it had laid off its entire staff and would suspend printing after discovering a once-trusted employee had stolen at least $100,000. EW also discovered a previously unknown pile of unpaid bills totalling more than $200,000, including $70,000 owed to the printer.

The paper published online only for six weeks, run by former staff and student journalists from the University of Oregon. EW rehired staff and returned to print in February 2024 after community members contributed more than $200,000 — mainly through small individual contributions — to save the newspaper.

“Eugene Weekly made it through the devastating financial loss — as well as emotional betrayal — thanks to a community that cared deeply about local news and this little weekly in particular,” says EW Editor Camilla Mortensen. “We’re able to bring you this news — and remain a vital news source — because you helped us fight to survive.”

EPD’s McLaughlin says that Young will be extradited from Ohio to Lane County to face the charges.

Aggravated theft in the first degree involves stealing of more than $10,000. Each count carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence and/or a $250,000 fine. Theft in the first degree involves stealing of more than $1,000 but less than $10,000. Each charge carries a maximum of five years in prison and/or a $125,000 fine.

At the time of the embezzlement, EW was co-owned by Georga Taylor and Anita Johnson, the newspaper’s longtime contributing editor.

Ross Taylor, Georga Taylor’s son, says his family supports “a prosecution on all charges, given not just the monetary loss but the pain and angst caused to the employees and Anita, especially. The breach of trust was profound.”

Taylor thanked the Eugene police and the Lane County District Attorney’s office for their efforts. “We also want to express our gratitude to the Eugene community and their support of the weekly paper. The paper’s survival through this ordeal wouldn’t have happened without their support. Thank you.”

Anita Johnson died in December 2024 at the age of 95. She co-owned the paper with the Taylors and her husband, Eugene attorney Art Johnson, who died in 2022. A celebration of life for Anita Johnson is scheduled for 2 pm May 25, at Venue 252, 252 Madison Street in Eugene.

The paper’s current owners, Georga Taylor and Anita Johnson’s family, are in the process of transferring ownership to Mortensen. The long-term plan for the paper includes nonprofit ownership.

