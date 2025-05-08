A Modern Twist on a Vintage Tradition 

Club Thrift is putting a fresh twist on secondhand shopping — offering the same thrill of treasure hunting and bargain prices, but with a surprise: everything is brand new. The family-owned business specializes in overstock merchandise from major retailers including Costco, Target, Amazon, JCPenney, Kohl’s and Home Depot, selling products at steep discounts through a bin-store model that restocks weekly.

With existing locations in Eugene and Springfield, Club Thrift opened its third store in Corvallis with a grand opening April 26-27 to mark the business’s two-year anniversary. The new location is currently hiring and encourages Oregon State University students to apply.

The business purchases directly from wholesalers and liquidation sources. Serenity Grace Hartnett serves as co-owner and marketing director. Club Thrift is jointly owned by two families: Josh and Danielle Carnahan, and Shawn, Serenity and Shawn Jr. Hartnett.

“A new way to thrift, a modern-day thrift shop,” says Serenity Hartnett, the store’s social media manager.

Club Thrift specializes in overstock merchandise from major retailers, offering brand-new items at deep discounts through a bin-store model. Unlike traditional thrift stores, everything sold is unused — a feature that sets Club Thrift apart and keeps customers returning for the thrill of the hunt.

“Club Thrift restocks our shelves with thousands of brand-new items that have never even been opened or touched by anyone before,” Hartnett says. “And the price starts at $6 on the bins and the shelves. We get a random amount of things and a huge truckload — we never know what we’re going to get.”

She describes the energy of restock days as electric. “It’s like Black Friday every single week.”

The store receives a new shipment weekly, then drops prices each day until items reach $1. The unpredictable inventory includes everything from electronics and kitchenware to clothing, toys and beauty products.

“It’s like a thrift store where it’s super random, you never know what you’re going to find — it’s like a little treasure hunt,” Hartnett says.

“But once you get there, it’s like, oh, Amazon came to life, and everything is $6 or 50 percent off retail,” she adds. “So you can get a brand-new Keurig for $50 bucks instead of $100. You get really amazing brand-new quality items for cheaper than thrift prices.”

Hartnett says that many traditional thrift stores are no longer affordable. “Thrift stores around here are super expensive and everything’s used. So alternatively, we’re saving the environment by not putting these things in the trash can — because all of this stuff, Amazon used to throw away.”

“They got in big trouble, and so that’s where Club Thrift comes in,” she adds. “We buy this stuff by the truckload, and then we can offer it at a huge, deep discount by only stocking once a week.”

Club Thrift also produces a blog, “The Thrift Report,” with shopping tips, resale strategies and behind-the-scenes updates. Facebook Live videos air every Tuesday and Friday, offering previews of new arrivals.

Despite the rapid expansion, Hartnett, who is married to owner Shawn Hartnett, emphasizes that Club Thrift is still rooted in the community. “We are a small family business, and we’re here. We live here and we support the community as well with the savings.”

Club Thrift has locations in Eugene at 2165 W. 7th Avenue, Springfield at 1489 Mohawk Blvd., and in Corvallis at 2355 NW Kings Blvd., which opened April 26. For more information, visit ClubThriftOregon.com or email ClubThriftOregon@gmail.com. Find them on Facebook @ClubThrift and Instagram @clubthriftoregon.

