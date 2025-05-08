Vinyl Revival 

In a digital era dominated by streaming apps, where consumers have access to millions of songs at the tap of their fingertips, vinyl records have made an unexpected resurgence.

Music lovers across the country are rediscovering the joy of analog sound, and Eugene is no exception. Among the city’s bustling music scene, House of Records and Moon Rock Records have become essential stops for collectors, proving that vinyl is far from a relic of the past. Vinyl lovers can also get their fix at The TOP SCORE Record Show at Level Up Arcade, Sunday, June 1.

For many, vinyl records offer an escape from the passive listening experience of streaming. The practice of placing a record on a turntable, flipping it over and listening to an album all the way from start to finish enables listeners to form a deeper connection with the music compared to the simplified listening session one would have through Spotify or Apple Music.

House of Records: A Eugene Staple

For more than 50 years, House of Records has been an institution in Eugene. Located in a charming blue house on 13th Avenue, this shop is the oldest record store in the city and has remained a safe haven for avid collectors, casual listeners and crate diggers alike since 1971.

At the head of the House of Records is Greg Sutherland, who has worked at the shop for over 38 years and assumed ownership in 2022. From starting at the counter and working his way up to owner and manager, Sutherland has closely observed the ups and downs of vinyl’s popularity.

However, in the past decade, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic, Sutherland and his employees have seen a remarkable shift: the youngsters are now flocking to vinyl.

“The people who would be nostalgic about records aren’t buying records. They think records are dead,” Sutherland says. “So, it’s really those people in their teens, 20s and 30s, they’re the ones buying records.”

Filled with a deep love for music and collecting, Sutherland has worked hard to maintain the record store’s legacy while still adapting to the evolving music industry. Under his leadership, the shop has continued to expand its catalog, incorporating both classic records and new releases.

“Of course we sell a lot of hip hop. But really? It just seems like the perennials still sell all the time. The Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Fleetwood Mac, the Eagles, just on and on. All those things still sell, and that means they’re selling to younger listeners.”

While older collectors continue to frequent the store, a growing number of college students and younger buyers are contributing to the store’s steady business. This renewed interest in vinyl has allowed House of Records to not only survive the digital age but thrive in it.

Why Vinyl?

So why, in an age where you can stream anything instantly, are more people turning to records?

“There’s something intentional about listening to a record — you’re not just letting an algorithm pick songs for you,” Moon Rock Records co-owner Callie Dean says. “Flipping a record, listening to a full album start to finish, it makes you connect with the music in a way that streaming just doesn’t.”

The COVID-19 pandemic only amplified this nostalgia-driven resurgence. With people spending more time at home, vinyl became a comforting, tactile way to experience music.

“What happened was people were locked indoors and couldn’t go out to restaurants and bars and just, you know, go shopping in general,” Sutherland says. “So, they got into their records. That was entertainment in their houses that they could check out.”

As people spent more time at home during quarantine, many sought comfort in familiar, tangible experiences — vinyl provided a perfect outlet for escape. Browsing through record bins and playing albums on turntables became a way of reconnecting with the past and creating a sense of normalcy during a time of uncertainty.

Turning to records “just seemed kind of obvious,” Sutherland says. “I was like, OK, so we’re watching a lot of TV and we’re playing video games and we’re listening to records. That’s what everybody did and there is a bit of nostalgia factor to it.”

Moon Rock Records: A New Wave

Across town on 11th Avenue, Moon Rock Records represents the new generation of record shops in Eugene. Dean opened the shop in 2017 after working at Mississippi Records in Portland, bringing her passion for music and curation to Eugene.

With its sleek, minimalist layout and strong social media presence on Instagram, Moon Rock Records quickly became a favorite among younger collectors. The shop carries a diverse selection of new and used records spanning classic rock, jazz, indie, punk and underground gems.

The store’s cozy atmosphere caters more to the city’s younger audience while still honoring the old-school, indie record store experience.

“We try to have a little bit of everything,” Dean says. “We take a lot of pride in curating our selection. Every record in here is something we’d want in our own collections.”

But for Dean, Moon Rock isn’t just about selling records — it’s about creating an inviting space where music lovers of all backgrounds feel welcome.

“I’m trying to make collecting more accessible to people. I want the experience to feel inclusive,” Dean says. “I feel like the shop needs to be more like a library of sorts where you can come in and be exposed to all of the culture and all of the history in one room.”

The Future of Vinyl: Who’s Buying Records?

Over the years, the local demographics of vinyl buyers have evolved significantly. According to Sutherland, one of the most notable changes he has observed throughout his time at House of Records is the increase in female collectors.

“When I was starting here, the clientele was probably 80 to 85 percent male. And now, it’s become a lot more even.” Sutherland has come to see more and more college-aged women flock to record collecting over the last few years.

This shift reflects a broader cultural trend where vinyl collecting is becoming more inclusive and accessible, moving beyond traditional stereotypes to establish these stores and the hobby itself as a welcoming space for all music lovers.

“I think as long as there are kids in their teens and twenties who love music, they’re going to find their way to records,” Sutherland says.

The TOP SCORE Record Show returns to Level Up Arcade, 1290 Oak Street, noon to 4 pm Sunday, June 1, with used records for sale, local DJs, a bar and games. Find it on Facebook. House of Records is at 258 East 13th Avenue, 541-342-7975, HouseofRecordsEugene.com. Find Moon Rock Records at 443 West 11th Avenue, 458-201-8901, and on Facebook.

