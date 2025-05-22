A Bend in the River

If you live in Oregon, you’ve heard of Bend — the sprawling city in Deschutes County known for its outdoorsy culture and incredible beer scene. But you don’t have to be a ski bro or mountain biker to enjoy all that Central Oregon has to offer. Each year, my husband and I join our friends in making the trek toward Bend in pursuit of sunny days, running and, you guessed it, beer.

As I packed for the trip, admittedly most of my hot-weather clothes stayed in their drawers. At an altitude of 3,623 feet, the area runs a bit colder than those of us in the valley are used to in the spring. Here’s my go-to packing list:

A solid pair of tennis shoes

A flannel (hey, we all gotta fit in)

A couple of warm sweatshirts

Running shoes (optional)

The hardest puzzle I can find

Games!

All packed? Let’s go!

Our yearly trip to Bend isn’t complete without first stopping in Sisters. Sisters is a small town by comparison, but there’s still plenty to do. For lunch, we hit up Sno Cap Drive In. Established in 1954, the building retains that old-fashioned diner charm while serving up the kind of burgers and milkshakes one can only dream of after a long road trip.

Sufficiently full of fried food, we also made a quick stop at Sisters Coffee for some quality espresso. Just 30 minutes from our final destination, we once again hit the road.

Bend itself has a few districts to choose from. We typically stay near Drake Park so that it’s easy to run and walk into town. The park sprawls along the Deschutes River and offers places to throw a blanket down in the grass as well as paths to and from town.

Affordability Tip! While there are plenty of restaurants to explore, sometimes it’s nice to split some groceries with your travel companions. Our first stop in town is Fred Meyer and Trader Joe’s to stock up on a few snacks and drinks we can split when we aren’t pub-crawling across town.

Every year Bend hosts the annual Salmon Run — an event with everything from kids’ races to a half marathon. I signed up for the 10K this year while another of our group ran the half. The race is mostly flat with an uptick in elevation gain about five miles in. While I had worried over the elevation difference of Bend itself to the Willamette Valley, the race felt great. The weather was that perfect mix of slightly cool air and a drizzle of rain, the other runners were excited and kind, and the organizers did an amazing job of shuttling us from start to finish. We finished our races as the sun broke through the clouds and got to sip on some free local brews as a reward.

With the race behind us, it was time to explore town. There are a few stops that are non-negotiable when visiting Bend (not at all just my opinion, this is cold hard fact):

First stop: Pegasus Books (105 Northwest Minnesota Avenue). I am a huge nerd and this bookstore does not disappoint. While one section holds all of the genres you would expect in a book store, the other side of the shop really sets it apart. Almost any comic or graphic novel you could imagine is tucked neatly in rows of shelves. From single issues that are currently being released to older, rarer volumes — let’s just say the rest of our group has to leave a few of us here for at least an hour each year.

For lunch, we decided to hit up Deschutes Bend Public House (1044 Northwest Bond Street). A classic brewer of widely well-liked beers, it’s a must-stop while staying next to its namesake river. The restaurant offers classic pub fare and both indoor and outdoor seating. I had the Nashville chicken sandwich and it did not disappoint. With a minimal kick and a bit of smashed avocado, it was exactly what I needed after a solid race.

Another non-negotiable stop is Nancy P’s Cafe and Bakery (1054 Northwest Milwaukee Avenue). This cute little building is overflowing with freshly made pastries and coffee. We decided to hang out here for our second morning in town and split a few of their breakfast pockets — flaky pastries full of breakfasty goodness. I also had a traditional cappuccino in a fancy mug. By this point we were all feeling very much like we never wanted to leave Bend.

Back at our rental, it was time to settle in for some puzzle and game time. (It can’t all be pub crawls, OK?) Each year, we like to bring the absolute hardest puzzle we can find and try to finish it by the end of the trip. This year, we chose one from The Magic Puzzle company. This thing was a doozy. Not only do you have to complete the puzzle, but at the end, you’ll have to solve a riddle, too. Not enough for you? There’s a scavenger hunt within the art. Best of all, they commit to hiring actual human artists! All in all, their 1,000-piece puzzle, “The Secret Soup,” took us all three full days of our trip.

On our last day, we have a tradition: Head to Bend Brewing Company (1019 Northwest Brooks Street) and chill in its sunny backyard with some games. The brewery has some indoor seating but what really sets it apart is the picnic tables. Set back just a bit from the river and easily accessible when you enter town, it’s an easy stop for lunch or a longer hangout.

While we tried to order a pitcher of beer for the table this year, they casually and cryptically informed us that “some guys ruined it last year.” So no pitchers, and you can wonder as much as I did, what exactly that statement means. Regardless, it’s easy enough to order from their long and very local tap list at the bar.

Finally, if your legs have recovered from the Salmon Run, there are some great hikes near Bend. We’ve frequented Smith Rock State Park — a classic stop for both breathtaking views and long, winding trails. If you’re a climber, it also offers everything from outdoor bouldering to the scarier stuff I like to watch safely from the ground. The trail we chose runs between huge canyon walls and the gently flowing Crooked River. The best part of this stop is that you can choose how hard you want to go — the park provides everything from flat, shaded trails to hours of solid hiking.

Having so much fun, the days quickly passed and it was time to head home. Our last stop on the trek home was Sisters Meat and Smokehouse (110 South Spruce Street). Set back from the main street in a rustic red building, the place seems unassuming outside. But inside, you’ll find hearty sandwiches made in-house, a tap list, locally sourced meat and fish and even free coffee (in this economy?)!

As we left Sisters and Bend in the rearview, I couldn’t help but start counting down the days until next year’s trip.

